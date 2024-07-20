The black crisis worsens dramatically Sergio Perez at Red Bull, with the Mexican’s future now appearing increasingly hanging by a thread after the accident occurred during the Q1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix. With just under seven minutes to go until the end of the first session, Czech (who was in ninth position at the time and will start from sixteenth place on the grid tomorrow) lost control of his car, violently impacting against the barriers and ending qualifying early due to damage to the car.

A mistake made at the most critical moment for the situation that the Mexican is currently experiencing at Red Bull, with the hypothesis of a possible conclusion of his experience at Milton Keynes before the summer break not at all hidden by the Red Bull Consultant Helmut Markowho had already named possible replacements for Perez.

Nothing to be done even after the meeting with team principal Christian Horner that took place before the appointment in Hungary, which also started with positive feelings during the Free Practice on Friday. Fifteen points in the last six races and an accident in Q1: Perez’s future at the wheel of Red Bull, despite the contract renewal, is increasingly in question.