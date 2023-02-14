Unidentified object, Pentagon F-16 flop

Emerges a sensational backstory on the killing of a unidentified object above the skies between Michigan And Canada. A first missile fired on Sunday from the F-16 of the US Air Force over Lake Huron, HA missed the target: the unidentified “object” flying six kilometers high. He brings it back there Cnnwhich mentions the Pentagon. The Defense and the White House have not never communicated officially that the first attack had failed, but the commander of NORAD, the air alliance between USA and Canadageneral Glen VanHerck, had admitted on Sunday that the goal had been hard to hit because it was smaller than the ‘spy balloon‘ Chinese shot down the February 4th.

The unidentified flying object pulled down Saturday above the Canadian skies was a “small metal balloon with a load tied under itMeanwhile, “significant” parts of the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States off the coast of South Carolina on February 4 have been recovered, US Defense Secretary Lloyd said. Austin. THE remains of the balloon were found at seaat a depth of fifteen meters. Among the recovered debris are parts of the structure which was under the balloon and which, according to the Pentagon, was as big as three school buses.

