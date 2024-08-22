Bari, Pd and M5s have already argued. The case of the grillino councilor chosen by Taverna

The wide field to the Municipality of Bari has already split. The M5s in fact he has decided to no longer support the Democratic Party mayor Vito Leccese due to the choice made for the councilor in the M5s quota. The decision was communicated precisely during the first meeting of the new municipal council. The reason? The chosen name is not liked. Antonello Of the Fountainsgroup leader of the 5 Star Movement, announced that the council group disavows the agreements made by the provincial coordinator Raimondo In love with the mayor. He believes – reports Il Corriere della Sera – that Raffaele Diomedes (external assessor indicated in the 5 Star quota) is not representative of the group councilor and that therefore, for all these reasons, the Bari representation of the party will evaluate the support for the mayor from time to time.

With all due respect to the united progressive fronttold in the weeks that separated the runoff and the new Council taking office. The mayor Lecceseon the sidelines of the city council he explained: “My Roman discussions are with the top brass, to arrive at the choice of the assessor we had a very close contact with the number two of the 5 Star Movement, Paola Tavern“. The rumours at the City Hall – continues Il Corriere – are chasing each other: it is not clear what went wrong. From the council group of the 5 Star Movement they say that in Rome the national leaders had asked for it to be one of the elect to become a councilor. Innamorato would have intervened at a later time to support the race of Diomedesan educator from Bari awarded the honor of Knight of the Republic for his commitment in non-repressive contrast to organized crime.