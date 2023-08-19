After the Ko on the 1st day, CR7’s Al-Nassr loses again, defeated 2-0 by Al-Taawon. A very negative start for CR7 and his teammates who have to find the right countermeasures

A start to the championship to forget for CR7’s Al-Nassr, who after the defeat against Al-Ettifaq faces a new knockout. This time at the hands of Al-Taawon, who won the match 2-0, thanks to goals scored by Tawamba (20′) and Bahusayn (96′).

A truly surprising start for Cr7, but in a negative way, and the Portuguese will have to shake his own in view of the next commitments. In fact, in a few days there is the playoff of the Asian Champions League against Al-Ahli Dubai, a challenge not to be missed. In a league, and a country, which are making a clean sweep of European footballers.

