The scoop

Formula 1 fans have come to know as much as the cylinder head Business F1 Magazine has a profound knowledge of the dynamics of the paddock. It was they who started the case relating to the alleged conflict of interest between Toto and Susie Wolff – which later vanished in a bubble amidst a thousand controversies between F1 and the FIA ​​- and it was they who revealed the name of the employee who reported Christian Horner and to describe in detail the power struggle within the team.

In the number of April 2024the newspaper has forcefully returned to the Red Bull case admitting to being fed by a 'deep throat' anonymous to them – indicated as the same one who allegedly spread the alleged WhatsApp messages between Horner and the employee. This informant would have telephoned the editorial office to direct reporters on the right path, namely that the final report of the internal Red Bull investigation into Horner's alleged inappropriate behavior would be sent first to the Thais rather than to the Austrian part of the company. The reason? “Obviously the lawyer was not independent, but followed their instructions. How do I know? I was told he is their lawyer…”.

Everyone knows, no one can talk

Business F1 Magazine he therefore investigated the tip-off, revealing the name of the lawyer in question and his law firm. This is an over 70 person with great experience in business matters, therefore mergers, acquisitions, insolvencies and disputes. The peculiarity is that “he is the legal representative and London lawyer of the Yoovidhya family, 51% owners of Red Bull”. And the study of him”he makes no secret of working for Yoovidhya“. And this aspect casts great shadows on the independence of the lawyer and on the overall management of the accusations.

This is a matter well known to all the top management of the company and the F1 team (CEOs Watzlawick, Kirchmayr and Mintzlaff, Max and Jos Verstappen, Marko and Newey), who cannot expose themselves publicly as Yoovidhya is, to all intents and purposes , their employer.

Business F1 Magazine he further asserted that the lawyer had been given a mandate by Yoovidhya to draw up a report that exonerated Christian Horner from any accusation. The report of around 200 pages in fact contained only a minimal part of the employee's accusations and magnified the results achieved by the team principal at the helm of Red Bull Racing.

Finally, the magazine listed the lawyers who are assisting Christian Horner: among them is the firm with the name of the 'independent' lawyer…