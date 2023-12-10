Mercedes-FIA, another ‘scar’ at a Gala

In 2021 in protest following the events in Abu Dhabi Mercedes did not ship to Paris the winning cars of the F1 (Constructors’) and Formula E World Championships. On the eve of the Awards Ceremony of that controversial season, Mercedes made official the decision not to want to appeal regarding what happened at the end of the Yas Marina race and only 72 hours after the checkered flag Max Verstappen definitively became world champion for the first time in his career.

James Allison went to the French capital to collect the prize intended for the winners of the Constructors’ championship, but Lewis Hamilton, however, did not show up not collecting in person either the award for second place in the championship or the award for overtaking of the year, an award also won in 2022 (but also 12 months ago Hamilton deserted the Bologna Gala because it coincided with the end-of-year party in Brackley .

In this edition, Lewis Hamilton, however, did not miss the event in Baku last Friday, but the presence of the seven-time world champion seems to have been ‘strategic’ and ‘political’ as much as his absences in 2021. The champion from Stevenage, in fact, in the press conference he underlined his disappointment regarding the fact that “the integrity of an incredible female leader” how Susie Wolff was questioned without any evidence.

The German newspaper Motorsport-Magazine.comFurthermore, it reported another symbolic, but eloquent, gesture by Lewis Hamilton to highlight the frost that has descended between the FIA ​​and Mercedes. Hamilton, in fact, left the capital of Azerbaijan without taking with him the prize for third place. The prize is now in the possession of Nihad Nesirli – Hamilton himself gave it to him – not exactly an insider since he defines himself as a football pundit.