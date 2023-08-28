Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sensational! Gold and silver for Colombia in the keirin of the Track World Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Sensational! Gold and silver for Colombia in the keirin of the Track World Championship

Close


Close

track world

Stefany Cuadrado and Natalia Martínez, gold in the keirin of the Junior Track World Championship.

Stefany Cuadrado and Natalia Martínez, gold in the keirin of the Junior Track World Championship.

The delegation already has five medals in the Cali contest.

See also  Millionaires passed the scare and celebrates: it goes to the final of the Colombia Cup

Stefany Cuadrado and Natalia Martinez they made it 1-2 in the keirin test of the Junior Track Cycling World Cup.

Since the final started, the two female cyclists from the country were able to lead the group of six cyclists and maintained that position until the end.
(Luis Díaz: reason for the unexpected change in the Newcastle vs. Liverpool match) (Gerard Piqué does not change: reasons why Clara Chía Marti ‘stops traffic’)

perfect race

Once the motorcycle was removed, Cuadrado set the pace, led Martínez to follow his pace and the goal of making gold and silver was achieved.

Martínez makes his debut in the medal table, since it is the first medal he has won, while Cuadrado had already been silver in the sprint.

Colombia reaches five metals in this World Cup in Cali, after the gold of Juliana Londono in the ómnium and the silvers of Francisco Jaramillo in the keirin, Londoño in the individual pursuit and Cuadrado in the speed.

See also  HS Turku A medieval toilet was excavated under Turku, which opens up a sensational perspective on the life of ancient Finns: “The mainstream of the world was followed here”

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sensational #Gold #silver #Colombia #keirin #Track #World #Championship

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Primaries in Mexico: women have never been so close to the Presidency

Primaries in Mexico: women have never been so close to the Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result