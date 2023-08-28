Sensational! Gold and silver for Colombia in the keirin of the Track World Championship

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Stefany Cuadrado and Natalia Martínez, gold in the keirin of the Junior Track World Championship.
Stefany Cuadrado and Natalia Martínez, gold in the keirin of the Junior Track World Championship.
The delegation already has five medals in the Cali contest.
Stefany Cuadrado and Natalia Martinez they made it 1-2 in the keirin test of the Junior Track Cycling World Cup.
Since the final started, the two female cyclists from the country were able to lead the group of six cyclists and maintained that position until the end.
perfect race
Once the motorcycle was removed, Cuadrado set the pace, led Martínez to follow his pace and the goal of making gold and silver was achieved.
Martínez makes his debut in the medal table, since it is the first medal he has won, while Cuadrado had already been silver in the sprint.
Colombia reaches five metals in this World Cup in Cali, after the gold of Juliana Londono in the ómnium and the silvers of Francisco Jaramillo in the keirin, Londoño in the individual pursuit and Cuadrado in the speed.
