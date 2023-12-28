Formula E in India

Last February, Formula E made its debut in Indiawith the first edition ofHyderabad E-Prix which still today constitutes the last success in the category of former Formula 1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne. With the imminent start of the next season in Mexico City, scheduled for January 13th, the top electric single-seater series will move first to Saudi Arabia and then to India, on February 10or maybe not.

The local government

In the official publication of the 2023-2024 calendar, dating back to October, Hyderabad was regularly included as the third test of the championship, but the event could be seriously excluded from the programme. Formula E has indeed “requested urgent clarification” to the new government of Telangana after receiving a letter from the latter which could have a significant impact on the organization of the Hyderabad race.

The statement

In detail, Formula E has published the following statement regarding the possible cancellation of the event: “Following a recent official communication received from the new Telangana government – it is read – Formula E is seeking urgent clarification on the contractual commitments made under the deal and how this could impact the Hyderabad race. Based on the content of the letter received, Formula E fears that the race may not go ahead as planned. The Formula E executive team met with the new leadership of the Telangana government soon after this month's elections. Discussions have been ongoing ever since. Just weeks before the event and in its final stages of preparation, Formula E, partners and suppliers have already made significant commercial investments in the event. The inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix in February this year generated a positive economic impact for the region of nearly $84 million, many times greater than the overall costs invested by Formula E and the Telangana government. Hyderabad will host the only official FIA World Championship event in India next year, along with other iconic global cities such as Tokyo, Shanghai, Berlin and London, as part of a multi-year agreement between Formula E and the Telangana government . Further updates will follow in due course“.

The controversies at the beginning of the year

The last championship race, held on the city circuit in the center of Hyderabad and near the Hussain Sagar lake, was promoted both by the local government and by Greenko Group, a leader in the field of solar, hydrogen and wind energy. However, the first edition had not particularly impressed teams and drivers, with some work still in progress inside the paddock and with the same route deemed not yet ready to host the event.