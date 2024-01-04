Ex Milan, Nikola Kalinic returns to play: one euro contract with Hajduk Split

Nikola Kalinic returns to play football. The 37-year-old former AC Milan, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina striker he signed at the age of 37 withHajduk Split with whom he played last season, only to let his contract expire in the summer. The signed contract? He will earn one euro for six months of the season.

Kalinic contract worth one euro with Hajduk Split for the former AC Milan. He wants to win the Croatian championship

The reasons for his return? Kalinic wants to help the team win the Croatian title: Hajduk Split is currently first with 41 points, 7 points ahead of Rijeka (who have a game less) and Dinamo Zagreb (but they have to make up two matches).

“You know the situation around Nikola, he has been missing for a long time, we need to see how he will react, how he will appear in training – said the sports director of Hajduk Split on the return of Nikola Kalinic – We should take some time to see how conditions is. Financially it was the simplest, he was in Hajduk for three years and did not return because of the money. We agreed on a salary of one euro. He wants to help Hajduk, win the title, this is his only reason and objective for why he returned.”

