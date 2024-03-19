Home page World

A research team makes numerous ancient discoveries off the coast of Greece. More than 20,000 underwater photographs were taken.

Fry – There are always expeditions into the underwater world. One recently became one “overturned” tectonic plate discovered in the Mediterranean. Overall, the world's oceans have been little explored. Researchers continue to make sensational discoveries, including off the coast of Greece.

Researchers discover ten shipwrecks off Greece

Research teams discovered a total of ten shipwrecks and “significant individual finds” off the small island of Kasos, between Karpathos and Crete, some of which date back to 3000 BC. BC. The Greek Ministry of Culture announced this in a statement notice announced on March 13th. The finds included ships from various eras, including the Classical (460 BC) and Roman periods (200 to 300 AD).

Since 2019, the team of Greek and foreign researchers from different disciplines has carried out four expeditions. At the end of October 2023, the long-term investigation by the National Hellenic Research Foundation in cooperation with the ministry was completed. More than 20,000 underwater photos were taken.

In addition to the ancient shipwrecks, remains from various countries such as Spain, Italy and African and Asian regions were also found. These finds, among others, were discovered by the research team at a depth of 20 to 47 meters:

Spanish amphora from the period between 150 and 170 AD.

Drinking vessels

Roman Terra Sigillata bottle of North African origin

Stone anchors from the period between 800 and 500 BC. BC

Remains of a shipwreck, probably from the Second World War period

“Captivating undertaking”: Finds off Greece should provide new insights

“The finds were recorded and documented using modern scientific methods,” the ministry said. Samples were taken that are intended to provide new insights into the history of Kasos and the cultural heritage of the Mediterranean region.

The researchers are aware that this is a “fascinating undertaking”. “Archaeological sites that lie underwater are delicate, vulnerable, yet storied narratives,” says an Instagram post. “Each step is a balance between revealing the secrets of the sea of ​​Kasos and preserving the cultural heritage underwater.”

Underwater expeditions: Reef off the coast of Greece measured for the first time

During the research project, the reef of Kasos-Karpathos was also mapped and measured for the first time. Underwater treasures are likely to continue to be discovered in the future, as research is set to expand to the marine area of ​​the island of Karpathos from June 2024, according to the ministry. Meanwhile A fisherman hid an MH370 find for nine years long.

