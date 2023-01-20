Australian game wardens spotted a giant toad. The animal is gigantic, heavy as a baby and poisonous.

Sydney – In a national park in Australia, rangers have accidentally discovered a gigantic cane toad. The monster toad suddenly appeared while driving through Conway National Park in Queensland. The animal is about an arm long and weighs almost three kilograms. The highly venomous amphibian probably set a new world record.

As the environmental organization Queensland Environment announced on Friday (January 20), the specimen of the “Cane Toad”, as the animals are called in English, weighs 2.7 kilos – and is therefore heavier than many newborn babies. The toad is now called “Toadzilla” by the organization because of its size.

The rangers found the animal by accident when they had to stop because of a snake while driving in Conway National Park. “I grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” game warden Kylee Gray said of the find. The female is said to be 25 centimeters long. “A cane toad this size will eat anything it can fit in its mouth, including insects, reptiles and small mammals,” the ranger explained.

Rangers have discovered a giant, highly venomous toad in an Australian national park. © department of environment and science/ dpa

Giant toad in Australia: Highly poisonous cane toad comes to the museum

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the previous record holder was registered in Sweden in 1991: Prinsen (Prince) weighed 2.65 kilograms at the time. An average specimen of a “Bufo marinus,” as cane toads are scientifically called, weighs about 450 grams, the website says. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, “Toadzilla” may have set a new record. The “Monster” Toad was captured and placed in a container. “Toadzilla” should be exhibited in a museum in the future.

The poisonous cane toads originally come from South America. They were introduced to Australia in the 1930s for use as pest control in sugar cane plantations. But the project backfired massively: the toads multiplied so massively that they are now considered a plague. The effects on local wildlife are devastating: the toads are highly toxic, causing predators to die if they eat them.

