From: Christina Denk

Researchers have discovered a necklace in the new photos of the Titanic wreck. She was gone for over 100 years. Who did she belong to? Artificial intelligence is supposed to solve the puzzle.

LONDON – In mid-May, the BBC released new footage of the sunken Titanic ship for the first time. Researchers and companies had scanned the ship in 200-hour dives and created a 3D model. The new recordings of the Titanic were already a sensation. But as is well known, there are still a few more secrets to be found on the seabed – secrets that have remained hidden for more than 100 years.

New footage of the Titanic wreck: Researchers find necklace – like in the film

During the recordings, the cameras of the submarines discovered gold jewelry and, above all, a gold chain, reports the British broadcaster BBC. The gold is dirty, the outlines almost seem to merge with the bottom of the ship. But the pendant of the chain is quite easy to recognize: the tooth of a megalodon, a prehistoric shark. The discovery was “breathtaking,” said Richard Parkinson, of deep-sea mapping company Magellan.

Magellan spotted this gold necklace with a shark pendant on the new 3D images of the Titanic wreck. They are currently looking for the former owner. © IMAGO

Rose DeWitt Bukater, played by Kate Winslet, also wears a magnificent necklace in the film “Titanic”. The “Heart of the Ocean” is a gift from her fiancé. For example, Rose is wearing the necklace when Jack draws it. At the end of the film, as an old woman, she throws the blue heart-shaped diamond pendant into the sea. What inspired the film’s creators to create the necklace’s shape is still hotly debated, reports say Screenrant. How close is this narrative to reality? Who did the necklace belong to and was it also a gift? That’s what Magellan employees are currently trying to find out. There are still no limits to the imagination. But soon there could be more concrete answers.

Necklace discovered on Titanic wreck: researchers are trying to find the owner of the necklace

To find the chain’s owner, Magellan’s staff have begun contacting family members of the 2,200 passengers who were on board the Titanic when it sank. For support will artificial intelligence used. In addition, the researchers are analyzing old photos of the passengers boarding the ship. They hope so to find the chain.

In the movie Titanic, Rose DeWitt Bukater wears a blue diamond necklace. It was a gift from her fiancé. © Mary Evans/Imago

However, the gold chain found will have to remain on the seabed. An agreement between the United States and Great Britain prohibits the company from selling found objects Titanic, of which new recordings keep appearing, to bring to the surface. So are the other items Magellan spotted in the footage: statues, unopened champagne bottles, and dozens of shoes. And who knows: maybe there are one or two other secrets hidden in the recordings. At least one mystery of the film has already been investigated. Director James Cameron himself wondered if Jack would have fit on the door in the film’s final “Titanic” scene. (chd)