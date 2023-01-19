fromMartina Lippl shut down

Archaeologists have discovered what is believed to be the oldest rune stone in the world in Norway. The mysterious inscriptions on the stone are more than 2000 years old.

Oslo – The block of brown sandstone is 31 by 32 centimeters. And as the Museum of Cultural History in Olso reports, “a dream for runologists” who research runic alphabets. The rune stone was discovered in a burial ground uncovered in autumn 2021 near Lake Tyrifjorden northwest of Oslo (Norway). The inscriptions are up to 2000 years old and date from the earliest beginnings of the mysterious history of runic writing.

Rune stone in Norway: 2000 year old characters

Bone and wood remains found in a tomb next to the stone have been radiocarbon dated. According to the museum, the result suggests that the runes were carved into the stone between 1 and 250 AD.

“This runestone is thus one of the very first examples of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia,” the museum explained. Sometime between 1800 and 2000 years ago someone stood near the Tyrifjorden and carved runes into the block of sandstone.

The History of Runic Writing Runic writing was used by the Germans and is the oldest known form of writing in Scandinavia. It was used extensively from the beginning of the calendar through the Viking Age to the late Middle Ages. Runes are the letters in a series of alphabets that were invented in contact with other written cultures. A possible model was the Latin alphabet of the Romans. The runic alphabet is called Futhark because the first six runes are "fu th ark". The first three runes of the alphabet are in one place on the stone ᚠ (f), ᚢ (u) and ᚦ (th). Source: www.khm.uio.no

Researchers decipher message on rune stone

Rune stones are inscribed stones that were usually placed on graves – especially during the Viking Age. There are eight runes on the front of the Tyrifjorden stone. Converted into Latin letters, it means “Idiberug”.

According to the museum, interpreting the messages on the stone is a challenge. The spelling of older inscriptions is said to be very different and the language changed a lot when these runes were carved compared to the Viking Age and the Middle Ages.

So far, rune stones from the years 300 to 400 AD have been the oldest

“The text may refer to a woman named Idibera and the inscription could mean ‘For Idibera’. Other possibilities are that Idiberug is a rendering of a name like Idibergu/Idiberga, or perhaps the cognate name Idiberung,” says runologist Kristel Zilmer, professor of written culture and iconography at the Museum of Cultural History at the University of Oslo, according to a press release.

So far, stones found in Norway and Sweden from the years 300 to 400 AD were considered the oldest rune stones, as the expert Kristel Zilmer told the Norwegian news agency NTB. The find at Tyrifjorden is therefore a “unique discovery”. The stone can be seen from January 21 to February 26 at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo. (afp/dpa/ml)

