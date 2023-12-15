Home page World

Anna Lena Kiegerl

A new architectural masterpiece has been uncovered in Rome. One mosaic in particular is astonishing and provides information about the history of the owner.

Rome – An “incomparable mosaic” made of shells, marble and precious glass. Visitors to the Italian capital will have something new to marvel at from spring onwards. Because then an ancient Roman town house will be opened to the public. It is more than 2000 years old.

Ancient Rome is known to this day for its then-advanced and breathtaking architecture. Numerous buildings and buildings from back then attract streams of tourists who do not always behave respectfully.

Sensational find in Rome: An “authentic treasure”

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano describes the building in which the unique mural can be found as an “authentic treasure”. The mosaic shows three large ships heading towards a fortified coastal town. This suggests that the owner of the house returned home victorious from a battle. It is likely that he was a senator. This is indicated by lead pipes on the walls. These probably showed “spectacular water features” that entertained the senator’s visitors.

The villa's mosaic is particularly astonishing. © AFP/Italian Ministry of Culture

In 2018, archaeologists discovered walls that later turned out to be a multi-story house. Not all rooms have been uncovered yet. The work will continue until next year. Alfonsina Russo, head of the Colosseum's archaeological park, says the building should be opened to the public “as soon as possible.” She speaks of one of the most impressive places in ancient Rome.

Discovery near the Colosseum in Rome: Mosaic inspires

The ministry explained that the mosaic in particular was “extraordinary” because of the chronology and complexity of the scenes depicted. In addition, white stucco of “highest quality” was found in the next room.

The find confirms historical sources which describe that residences of large Roman senatorial families were located in the northwestern area of ​​the Palatine Hill, one of the city's hills. The villa is also an example of “luxuria”, the display of wealth and rank through magnificent villas and lifestyle.

But the Romans didn't just leave behind their amazing buildings in Italy. Even in Germany you can often find residues from the Roman era. This is also the case in North Rhine-Westphalia, where archaeologists discovered an ancient Roman palace. (cal)