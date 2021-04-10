A.Archaeologists under the direction of the former head of the Egyptian Antiquities Authority, Zahi Hawass, have come across a previously unknown ancient city near Luxor. The up to three meter high mud brick wall complexes are located on the west bank of the Nile at the foot of the mountains, in which the pharaohs tombs of the Valley of the Kings are located. The rulers of the 18th and 19th dynasties had huge burial temples built for themselves along the border to the fruiting land in the late Bronze Age.

In search of the temple of Tutankhamun, Hawass carried out excavations between the temples of Ramses III in September 2020. in the south and Amenhotep III. started in the north and came across remains of the settlement, he told the news website “Ahram Online” on Thursday. According to previous knowledge, the city extends west to Deir el-Medina, a settlement in which employed workers lived in the Valley of the Kings during the Pharaonic era.

The name of the newly discovered settlement has not been passed down. Hawass calls it the “lost golden city”. However, no gold finds have been reported so far. In return, the archaeologists came across a rich spectrum of finds that could make the discovery one of the most important of the past decades in Egypt. In addition to house walls and a serpentine boundary wall, there were everyday objects such as tools, molds for the series production of amulets, slag from glass and metal processing, jewelry and a jug with a hieratic, i.e. italicized hieroglyphic inscription: “Year 37, meat dish for the third Sedfest from the slaughterhouse of the Kha cattle yard, prepared by the butcher Juwi ”.

The jug dates back to the penultimate year of the reign of Pharaoh Amenhotep III. from the 18th dynasty, who ruled between around 1388 and 1351 BC. At that time Egypt experienced one of its periods of greatest wealth and greatest display of splendor. After Amenhotep had moved the residence from Memphis on the southern tip of the Nile Delta to Thebes, today’s Luxor, he had the palace complex of Malqata built just 1.3 kilometers south of the now discovered city.

Apparently the settlement flourished during this time and was then suddenly abandoned, presumably when Amenhotep’s son and successor Akhenaten built a new capital called Akhet-Aton in Amarna in Middle Egypt. Before that, Akhenaten had turned away from the polytheistic world of gods in Egypt and especially from the empire god Amun, who lived in Thebes. It is unclear whether the now discovered city was at least partially inhabited again after polytheism was reintroduced and Akhet-Aton was abandoned under Akhenaten’s successor Tutankhamun.