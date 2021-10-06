fromNail Akkoyun conclude

A gold treasure causes enthusiasm in Austria. Experts estimate the find to be around 3000 years old.

Ebreichsdorf / Kassel – archaeologists have made a sensational find near Ebreichsdorf in Austria. As the German Press Agency (dpa) reports, the researchers came across an urnfield culture settlement during railway construction work.

The urn field culture is the most widespread Central European culture of the later Bronze Age. This period roughly covers the years 1300 to 800 BC. The team of experts from the Novetus excavation company places the site south of Vienna in the period around 1000 BC. The find included, among other things, rare gold objects that were successfully uncovered.

Gold treasure in Austria: Find could partly come from Northern Europe

Among other things, a gold interwoven textile was discovered, which should possibly represent the elevated status of its wearer. However, several gold spirals and a gold bowl with a diameter of around 12 centimeters are also part of the sensational find.

A sensational find in Austria is causing a stir. The discovered gold treasure is dated to an age of around 3000 years. (Symbol photo) © Frank Molter

According to archaeologist Michaela Binder, the bowl could be a container that was imported into Austria as a trade item from northern Germany or Scandinavia. Since there would be a lack of corresponding natural gold resources in the region, the shell probably came from northern Europe. The find documents corresponding contacts during the Late Bronze Age. “That is why these finds are so important,” said Binder to the dpa.

The Federal Monuments Office, the Austrian authority for monument protection and preservation, assessed the discovery of the gold treasure as spectacular. In a press release by the Austrian Federal Railways, it was stated: “The Federal Monuments Office immediately placed the richly decorated gold bowl, the gold spirals and the remains of a textile with gold interlacing under protection due to their European importance.” (Nail Akkoyun) * hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Researchers from the University of Göttingen are in the unicorn cave an amazing find in Lower Saxony* succeded.

List of rubric lists: © Frank Molter