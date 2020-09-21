The laundering of money obtained by illegal means, including through offshores, has become the subject of research by Western journalists. More schemes of dishonest businessmen became known after the leak of FinCEN files. Transactions were made for a total of about $ 2 trillion.

FinCEN files are more than 2,500 documents, most of which are reports that banks, in accordance with the law, sent to the US Treasury between 2000 and 2017.

According to the documents, it is possible to track how money obtained by criminal means is legalized through reputable banks with a reputation, as well as how Russian oligarchs used Western banks to bypass the US and EU sanctions imposed against them.

The FinCEN documents were received by Buzzfeed journalists, who then handed them over to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). BBC.

Banks are expected to ensure that they do not help their clients launder money or move finance around existing restrictions.

By law, banks must know who their customer is. If the bank has evidence of its clients’ criminal activity, it must suspend the movement of their money.

Investigative reporters, having studied FinCEN documents, found that banks are aware of the huge flows of dirty money around the world. This is money from drug trafficking, terrorism, fraudulent schemes, deposits of persons who are wanted by the police for committing serious crimes.

At the same time, financial institutions that noticed illegal actions did not always take any steps to prevent such legalization.

We are talking about banks HSBC, JP Morgan, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered bank.

The publication, in particular, writes that the services of the London bank Barclays were used by one of the closest associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin in order to bypass Western sanctions. Some of the money went to buy art.

In the analysts department of the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Unit, it is the UK that is called a “high-risk jurisdiction.” This characterization was given to the country due to the number of UK-registered companies that appear in SAR reports. More than 3,000 UK companies are named in FinCEN files – more than any other country.

The FinCEN file leak differs from all previous cases in that it is not just documents of one or two companies, but files that came from different banks and from different countries.

The US Treasury Department said that the leak and publication of the department’s documents could pose a threat to US national security, compromise ongoing investigations, and jeopardize the safety of institutions and individuals who submit their suspicious transaction reports to the authorities.

As “FACTS” reported, the European Union maintains a “black” list of states that do not want to cooperate in the field of tax reporting. It includes countries in the jurisdiction of most of which are offshore zones. The list is updated periodically.

23

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter