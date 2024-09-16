Wang Yi poleman… invisible

Imagine watching a race on TV and the poleman’s car is obscured by the direction for copyright reasons. This is the sensational case that happened last April to spectators of the Chinese Formula 4 championship, taking place on the Shanghai track: already starting from the formation lap of race-2, in fact, leader Wang Yi’s single-seater was literally hidden from the view of TV viewers through the digital application of a large pixelated patch at the center of the frames.

The Ferrari SF-24 copy

The reason is easy to explain: Wang’s car, number 68, It took to the track with a livery that was a carbon copy of the Ferrari SF-24’s colour schemecomplete with logos, sponsors and white and yellow stripes on the side panels. All this without any authorization from the Maranello team – which is not affiliated with the driver – or from its commercial partners. A completely unprecedented situation, which had nevertheless pushed the director to take precautions by partially obscuring the shots to avoid possible legal action.

After the F1 2024 China GP

The episode dates back to last Aprilwhen Wang’s car, on track with the livery of the SF-24 managed by the Champ Motorsport team, had participated in the first two rounds of the Chinese F4 championship, competing as a support category to Formula 1 on the weekend of the 2024 Chinese GP. Since then, the team has actually slightly modified the design, mostly by replacing the official logos with those of some personalized sponsorswith the addition of Champ Motorsport stickers on the sidepod (photo below). The livery has remained the same, however, as can be seen from the white and yellow stripes on the bodywork and the carbon-colored patch on the lower part of the side panels.