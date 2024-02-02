Andretti responds to F1

The week that is coming to an end has not only recorded the official arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari starting from 2025, but also F1's no to the Andretti team's request to join the Circus. The US team had obtained the 'green light' from the FIA, but the FOM said no, dividing the response into 20 points.

Andretti in turn responded to Liberty Media by clarifying why Michael's team did not accept FOM's invitation for a meeting. F1 said it contacted the Andretti team on December 12 “inviting the applicant (Andretti) to an in-person meeting at our offices to allow the applicant to submit his or her application, but the applicant did not accept the offer.”

This invitation that F1 spoke about had not been registered by the Andretti team who investigated this aspect and discovered that the invitation in question had ended up in spam. The email did not come from CEO Stefano Domenicali, but from a member of his staff. “We were not aware of the offer of a meeting and would not have turned down a meeting with Formula One management. An in-person meeting to discuss business matters would have been and remains of primary importance to Andretti Cadillac – underlined the Andretti team in an official note – We welcome the opportunity to meet Formula One management and have written to them confirming our interest.”

Andretti also wanted to clarify another point 'disputed' by Liberty Media, namely the year in which the US team would like to enter F1: “Andretti Cadillac has been working for many months with the aim of entering F1 in 2026the fact that 2025 is still part of the application is a result of the length of this process.”