by STEFANO OLLANU

The ‘time bomb’ Wolff

The whispers about the possible conflict of interest which involves the number 1 of the Mercedes team Toto Wolffby virtue of the possible access to confidential information by his wife Susie, managing director of the F1 Academy, they had been chasing each other for some time, until it resulted in an article from the magazine a few days ago Business F1 Magazine.

The piece described how some team principals had turned to the FIA ​​and its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, asking to monitor the issue, after a meeting between representatives of the teams in which Wolff provided information that no one was aware of. The FIA ​​acted and on the evening of Tuesday 5 December issued a statement confirming the launch of an official investigation “on a person from the FOM” And “a team principal“. Few doubts about the protagonists, namely Wolff and his wife Susie Stoddart: the ‘time bomb’ referred to by Business F1 Magazine has exploded.

Annoyed reaction from Formula 1

It is no mystery that the FOM – the F1 governing body which is part of the Formula One Group – and the International Federation have been on a collision course multiple times in recent times, most recently over the entry of the Andretti team into the category, supported by the FIA but that doesn’t excite F1.

And the Wolff case also became a battleground between the parties, with the Formula 1 who defended the team principal Mercedes and lashed out at the FIA ​​for the lack of prior communication. This is the FOM press release: “We take note of the public statement released by the Federation, which nwas not shared with us in advance. We absolutely are convinced that the accusations are wrong and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure separation of information and responsibilities in the event of potential conflicts of interest. We are certain that no member of our team has made unauthorized communications to any team manager And We wish to warn anyone against making imprudent and serious, unfounded accusations“.

Susie Wolff has been managing director of the F1 Academy since March 1st, founded by the Formula One Group in November 2022.