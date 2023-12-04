Racing of Avellaneda and Rosario Central They experienced an intense clash in the quarterfinals of the Argentine League Cup and the Colombian soccer players were great protagonists in this clash that featured Juan Fernando Quintero, Roger Martínez and Jaminton Campaz, who reported with goals.

In the end, the definition lasted until the penalty shoot-out, Central Rosary They qualified for the semi-finals of the Argentine championship and the academy was left wanting to celebrate in front of their fans.

Miguel Ángel Russo and Jaminton Campaz

Rosario started winning with a penalty goal from Jaminton Campaz and before the end of the first half the Colombian managed to start making the scoundrel dream of qualifying for the semifinals.

However, in the second half the show continued for the Colombians, but those in charge of imposing conditions were Roger Martínez, who scored the first goal for Racing, after going at speed and finishing in front of goalkeeper Jorge Broun.

When everything seemed like Rosario was going to win in the ninety minutes by a score of 2-1, the midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero had an exquisite definition via penalty, for the final 2-2 and that ended up extending everything until the definition from twelve steps.

The Colombians continued their leading role in the penalty shootout and both Quintero, Martínez and Campaz scored their penalties, the first collections for their respective teams, but after a long series, Rosario Central won 7-6 to qualify for the semifinals of the Professional League Cup.

With information from Futbolred.

