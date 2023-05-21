KTM and aerodynamics

In the last few years of the MotoGP, one of the technical sectors that has evolved the most has been, and is, that ofaerodynamics. The big manufacturers have in fact brought interesting innovations to their models, and the team that most of all has concentrated on updating the aerodynamic packages of their bikes seems to be the KTM. In Jerez de la Frontera, to cite the last example dating back to the pre-season tests, the Austrian manufacturer had in fact presented itself with the solution of a new aileron rear installed on Dani Pedrosa’s bike, a fact that had attracted the attention of the competing teams.

Engineers with a background in F1

Not surprisingly, KTM can rely on the experience of aerodynamic engineers present in its team, who come directly from other fields such as that of Formula 1, a category that has always been more advanced in this sector than that of MotoGP. Among these, the figure of Dan MarshallHead of aerodynamics of the Austrian team with a past in Force India, a team present in Circus from 2008 to 2018 before the name change to Racing Point and the current Aston Martin.

Progress only in recent years

In an interview reported by todocircuito.comthe Briton explained what his approach to KTM has been, as well as the progress that has been made in MotoGP from an aerodynamic point of view in recent decades: “KTM wanted to focus on aerodynamics when they saw that it had grown five years ago – explained the engineer – the change of concept has occurred in recent years, improving the understanding a motorcycle in one lap instead of just looking at top speeds, which was the focus of much aero performance work in the past. In this way, aerodynamic loads are applied elsewhere to make the bike faster when braking, cornering or accelerating. If we look at the aerodynamic evolution of a racing bike, nothing major happened from the 1960s until the end of the millennium. Various brands used to put fins on bikes and just bolt them on, and now we understand how it all works together. Many people – he added – they have a very emotional attachment to a motorcycle and its appearance. When you apply the appendices, the aesthetics are ruined, but in KTM we try a little more than other competitors in this respect. One of the great things about working at KTM is that most people seem to be passionate about motorcycles, and this gives that extra bit of understanding that can help with the job. Not everyone is like that, and it helps on a basic level.”

The possible solutions marked ‘F1’

Marshall also had the opportunity to express his opinion on the aerodynamic future of the MotoGP, linking it with the current concepts that are seen in the most advanced technologies of Formula 1: “At KTM we see a tendency to overtake less, and I think this is partly due to the heavier aerodynamics of the bike and the fact that it is more difficult to get out of the slipstream and complete the pass – He admitted – So we wonder how anyone can ban something that is aerodynamic by nature, like a racing bike that pushes air. They could follow the path of Formula 1 and allow a sort of active aerodynamics like the DRS system. I’m not a big fan of DRS or KERS because they manipulate the races. One way might be to leave some room for aerodynamic creativity and freedom, but without the mass of steles and turbulence, which was the problem years ago with the original wings. Pilots complained of eddies and turbulent air. They are still there and, in any case, they are probably worse than five or seven years ago, because there are a lot of aerodynamic pieces on the bike. Aerodynamic weight is increasing and we need to agree on a reasonable way to control it.”