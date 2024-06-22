Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

A new species of dinosaur was discovered on the border between the USA and Canada. The researchers named it after a Nordic god because of its many horns.

Colorado – Although it has been extinct for millions of years, this dinosaur is a new discovery for science. Paleontologists have discovered the skeleton of a giant on the border between Canada and the USA. The horned dinosaur is said to have lived about 78 million years ago in the subtropical coastal plains of what is now northern Montana in the United States. Passers-by often come across old bone finds by chance.

Sensational dinosaur discovery: Previously unknown species discovered in the USA

One Study by Colorado State University is now introducing the previously undiscovered animal. The researchers have named the dinosaur “Lokiceratops rangiformis” after the god Loki. The Nordic god wears a crown with two horns. The dinosaur also has these. With a length of around 6.7 meters and a weight of around 5.5 tons, the Lokiceratops had an impressive number of horns. These included two curved horns that were more than 40 cm long and located above its eyes, as well as an asymmetrical pair of blade-shaped horns on its neck frill, each about a meter long.

Prof. Joseph Sertich of Colorado State University: “This new dinosaur pushes the boundaries of the bizarre head ornamentation of the Ceratopsians. Its skull ornaments demonstrate that evolutionary selection for this striking body decoration contributed to the enormous diversity of Cretaceous ecosystems.”

Sertich suspects that the horns served to intimidate rivals or attract mates. The dinosaur’s powerful beak suggests that it fed on low-growing vegetation such as ferns and flowering plants.

Dinosaur discovery refutes assumptions about the prehistoric ecosystem

But the find also provides information about how it lived together with its conspecifics. “The discovery shows that Lokiceratops shared its habitat with four other horned dinosaur species, which calls into question previous assumptions about the ecosystem at that time,” says Sertich. Mark Loewen of the University of Utah compares this with the discovery of “five species of elephant living in the same savannah in Kenya.”

This unexpected abundance of ceratopsian species suggests unexpectedly rapid evolution in a limited geographic region. "Lokiceratops helps us understand that we are only scratching the surface when it comes to the diversity and relationships within the horned dinosaur family tree," says Mark Loewen in a Statement.