Highlights: Mania police arrested factory for making illegal weapons

Maniya police station and DST team execute joint operation

Teams reached late Sunday night to take action

315 bore of indigenous pistol weapons recovered

Police also arrested a smuggler from the spot

Dholpur

In the state where the graph of crime is increasing rapidly. There is a sensational reveal in Dholpur. In the joint action by the police station and DST team of Maniyan district here, the business of making illegal weapons has been busted on Sunday night. The police, taking action, have revealed the factory of this illegal weapon in village Dhondi Ka Pura.

Information received from Mukhbir

Manian police station SHO Suman Kumar said that on Sunday night, information was received from the informer that an illegal arms factory was being operated in village Dhondi Pura of the police station area. On the basis of the information, the police team conducted physical verification of the case, after this, after finding the case to be true, the police along with the DST team prepared the framework for taking a raid on the arms factory, action was taken.

Police recovered arms making material

According to the information received, the police team reached the village and arrested 40-year-old smuggler Janak Singh, who was operating an illegal arms factory. The police team laid siege to construct a single shot 315 bore, a single shot 315 bore semi, three katta 315 bore, two katta 12 bore, 2 katta 12 bore semi built, two butt wood, one drill machine, 10 bit, iron Heavy number of spring including cutting saw cutters, besides 5 barrels 315 bore, 9 barrels with 12 bore have been recovered in large number of weapons making equipment.

Inquiries are now being done

Police said that arms smuggler Janak Singh has been arrested and has started questioning. As per the rules, an indictment has been registered against the accused under strict sections. Information about arms smuggling targets is being obtained from the police smuggler. Other members of the arms smuggling gang may also be revealed during the research.