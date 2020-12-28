Highlights: Second case filed on international shooter Vartika Singh on day 36

Amethi

International shooter Vartika Singh has been booked again on the 36th day in Amethi. This time, advocate Kalika Prasad Mishra of the High Court has filed an FIR against Vartika at Munshiganj police station in the district. Earlier on November 23, Smriti Irani’s personal secretary Vijay Gupta filed a case against him and another in Musafirkhana Kotwali. Please tell that Vartika is accused of tarnishing the image of Union Minister Smriti Irani and her personal secretary.

On Monday, Kalika Prasad Mishra gave a police complaint in Munshiganj police station. Police have filed a case under Information Technology (Act) 67 on the lawyer’s complaint. Explain that advocate Kalika Prasad is a native of Dalshapur village in Munshiganj police station area. At the same time, on October 23, the complaint of Smriti Irani’s personal secretary Vijay Gupta was filed by the Musafirkhana Kotwali police in the name of Vartika Singh and Kamal Kishore Commandos. Vijay Gupta alleges that Vartika wrote a letter and made a baseless and untrue allegation against me and tried to mentally disturb and damage the social image. Its investigation is very important. He also accused a person named Kamal Kishore Commando that he too tried to tarnish the social image by making some things viral without knowing the facts on social media.

The private secretary had sought legal action by conducting an inquiry into the people involved. Let me tell you that Smriti Irani, who reached Amethi on a three-day tour on December 25, made a big statement in the media, breaking the silence on this entire episode on the second day of the tour. Smriti Irani, while dismissing the allegations of Vartika Singh, said that three cases of forgery have been filed in this case (Vartika Singh case). Fake documents were written on the basis of undertakings of the Government of India. Also, there are already two FIRs registered in Ayodhya and Lucknow on this (Vartika). He had also said, ‘Once again I say that Amethi was the stronghold of the Congress, but if the Congress party has to take a sarcasm against me, then at least do not stand pawns who have direct relation with the Gandhi family.

Case hearing on January 2

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Vartika Singh reached Civil Court Sultanpur with her advocate Rohit Tripathi of Lucknow High Court. She had filed a complaint in MP-MLA court alleging a demand of Rs 25 lakh in the name of the Central Minister to be a member of the Central Commission for Women on the insistence of the Union Minister. All the evidence, including the issue of fake letter of post, was sent to the court. On this, Special Judge PK Jayant has fixed the date of January 2 for hearing on the jurisdiction.