Brazil eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Croatia passes on penalties

Brazil was eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The green and gold, given by many as the favorites for the final victory, were unable to overcome Croatia either in 120 minutes (1-1 result, goal by Neymar in the 105th minute and a draw by Petkovic in the 116th minute) nor in the penalty shootout (the mistakes by Rodrygo and Marquinhos were decisive). Drama in the stands and on the pitch where several Brazilians burst into tears. Great disappointment also for the star of the team, Neymar, who – returning from an ankle injury – was unable to take his teammates beyond the quarter-finals. Instead, mad joy exploded among the Croatians, finalists in the last World Cup in Russia which was then won by France. Now Modric and his companions will face it in the semifinals with the winner of the Netherlands-Argentina, kick-off tonight – 9 December 2022 – at 20 (live on Rai 1).

Penalties (4-2 for Croatia):