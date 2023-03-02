Luca De Meo is an enlightened manager. The CEO of the Renault Group leads the ecological transition by bringing electric power to grow for a more sustainable world, without betraying internal combustion engines which, thanks to synthetic fuels, are able to offer a second leg to the mobility of the future.

While the European Community has voted to ban endothermic engines from 2035, with Italy voting against and German opposition, De Meo has signed a letter of intent that seats Arabs and Chinese at the same table, succeeding in a political-commercial miracle that has not yet been understood only in the old continent due to ideological logics which, unfortunately, have very little in common with the green world.

Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group Photo by: Alpine

Aramco has signed a letter of intent to become a potential minority shareholder in the new powertrain (PWT) company, to be created by Geely Holding Group and Groupe Renault. The new company will focus on the development of thermal and hybrid powertrains designed for the use of e-fuel, the zero-emission synthetic petrol.

It is interesting to note that an oilman like Aramco wants to contribute to the research and development of platforms for propulsion systems based on synthetic fuels and to future generation hydrogen engines. This is an important turning point because Aramco opens a door to a research front that for Europe should even be closed and abandoned!

And it is at the very least curious, but very far-sighted, that the Saudi national hydrocarbon company which ensures a production of over 10 million barrels of crude oil per day, converts to e-fuel, looking to a future that needs to be rewritten.

Geely and Groupe Renault, which will have equal shares in the new independent company, are able to operate a worldwide network of 17 powertrain plants and 5 R&D centers located on 3 continents.

The Renault 5 E-Tech represents the future of the French company: but for De Meo there will be more than just electric Photo by: Motor1

The new company will be a fully-fledged global supplier and will have a total capacity of more than 5 million diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid drives and engines per year to supply more than 130 countries and regions.

Luca de Meo, Groupe Renault CEO: “This partnership with Aramco will allow us to take the powertrain business we develop with Geely Group to the next level. It will give you a major advantage in the race for ultra-low emission thermal technology. The entry of Aramco brings a unique know-how to develop revolutionary innovations in synthetic fuels and hydrogen”.

Also satisfied Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream: “This letter of intent represents another important step forward in our continued commitment to transportation technologies and offers a basis to support Aramco’s research and development in the sector of engine innovation. Our collaborative project with Geely and Groupe Renault will support the development of powertrains across the automotive industry and is part of the broader effort across our global operations.”

And the others? Few move (Porsche is active in the matter) and many sleep, unfortunately. Formula 1 has given a very clear sign of betting on e-fuel: from 2026 the power units will use a synthetic fuel with zero emissions and it is no coincidence that Aramco is an institutional sponsor of the Circus as well as the Aston Martin team. The World Rally Championship is already devoted to e-fuel but nobody knows it and nobody, guiltily, talks about it.

The enormous media coverage of F1 will be able to help create a collective consciousness that looks at electric cars, but also at synthetic petrols. The fuels are already ripe to offer performance equal to that of current engines. We need to start production in large numbers, developing engines that are specifically designed for these fuels. And Luca De Meo got ahead with the work with a clear, very clear vision that can save European industry otherwise dominated by Chinese choices on electricity.

And Geely itself demonstrates a vision of the automotive market that is not only Chinese, but also rationally looks at the rest of the world. But it shouldn’t be that hard to figure out…