Sensational anecdote of Carlos Bilardo with Diego Maradona that is viral

Carlos Salvador Bilardo and Diego Maradona were the architects of the title of the Argentine team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The DT and the ’10’ made that country vibrate with the second title of the World Cup, after the one achieved in 19789, when they were local.

Bilardo and Maradona, the ideal couple, key in Mexico and then in the Italy World Cup 90in which the Argentines fell in the final to Germany, 1-0.

Bilardo’s anecdotes have always been talked about, not only with Argentina, but with Estudiantes and even with the Deportivo Cali.

Sensational, Bilardo

There are many, but this time the one with Maradona is remembered, to whom he told him to promise the shirt to two or three players at the end of the game.

All so that when the game was going to end they would be close to ‘Diego’ and that would open up spaces. The DT is great.

