Getting filthy rich already. You had to be called O’Sullivan, Hendry or Higgins to pull that off. But after his fantastic performances at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Luca Brecel also seems to be well on his way to purchasing that dream Lamborghini. That used to be different. For years his father had to beg to give his son’s talented career a financial boost. “We were welcomed from all sides, but at the same time we were also left to our own devices.”