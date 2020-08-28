New findings in corona research. Apparently there is a known means that the risk of death from Covid-19 is supposed to reduce by a whole third.

Corona research is in full swing. How can Covid-19 be contained?

According to a British study, there is now a new means that should at least minimize the risk of death.

Norwich – How can before Coronavirus how to minimize the risk of death? Science is currently desperately looking for answers on this matter Covid-19 containment. So far, research has already yielded important findings. It can now be assumed that so-called Aerosols – tiny particles of suspended particles in the air – play a crucial role in virus transmission. In addition, an antidote is currently being extensively researched. While a lot revolves around a vaccine * longed for by politicians, the could Corona risk possibly also be contained by another means.

Corona research: New study from England – antihypertensive drugs probably reduce the risk of death

According to a recent study England should Antihypertensive drugs the risk of death Covid-19 patients decrease by a third. A research team from University of East Anglia in the British Norwich analyzed the data of 28,872 patients who dealt with the Coronavirus infected and treated in the hospital. A quarter of the Covid-19 patients suffered from heightened Blood pressure and therefore took antihypertensive drugs such as ACE inhibitors (vasodilator tablets, which lower the vascular resistance and thus the blood pressure, d. Red.).

If one looks at the course of the disease in these people, significant differences become apparent. The Corona death risk was a third less in these patients than in the remaining patients. They also had to be ventilated less often. In the meantime, there was no appreciable effect in patients who did not suffer from high blood pressure and still took such drugs. The drugs didn’t do any harm, but they also didn’t have a positive effect on the course of the disease.

Corona research: “These drugs could actually save lives”

The results of the work are nevertheless extremely interesting, because actually people with high blood pressure belong to it Corona risk group*. In the event of an infection, however, drugs for blood pressure of all things could reduce the risk. The researchers suspect based on the results a positive influence of the funds on the vascular health, which at the same time also reduce inflammation in the body and thus in the recovery of corona should help.

Dr. Vassilios Vassiliou participated in the study and is certain: “We can now very conclusively say that people who have been prescribed these drugs should continue to take them because they do not increase death or critical events. In fact, they could save lives. “

Corona research: “Note that antihypertensive drugs improve the healing process in Covid-19”

It remains to be seen how meaningful the study is. To date, operating with a comparatively large sample is at least to be rated positively. In order to achieve a final picture of the work, it would have to be replicated. Under one Replication In science, one understands the repeated finding of findings from previous research by repeating the same or a very similar study.

The first reactions to the study results are already "very positive", like Professor Dr. Ulrich Wenzel, President of the German Hypertension League bild.de (Article behind the payment barrier) explains: "The results are an indication that antihypertensive Medication how ACE inhibitors and Angiotensin receptor blockers the healing process Covid-19 improve. "At the same time, however, the doctor also curbed any expectations, because" this must now be examined more precisely in further studies. It is too early to give a clear answer. "So there is hope for the moment.