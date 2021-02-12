The beetle, only three millimeters in size, has been spotted in Hesse and Bavaria. He prefers to stay under thick blankets of snow.

Hausen / Hilders – For the first time in more than two decades, the rare Ice Age Beetle was discovered in Bavaria and Hesse. The insect with the scientific name “Boreaphilus henningianus” lives mostly in damp moss and under leaves. “Preferably under a thick layer of snow,” writes the Unesco Rhön Biosphere Reserve. It is only three millimeters small.

Researchers assume that the rump-winged beetle was widespread in Central and Northern Europe during the last Ice Age around 14,000 years ago. But then it apparently got too warm for him, he was only able to survive in particularly cold areas, for example you can still find him today in the Norwegian fells, the west Russian tundra or the high mountains of Kazakhstan.

Ice Age Beetles: A future in Germany is unlikely

Today it only occurs in the Röhn in all of Central Europe. It is considered to be threatened with extinction throughout Germany. And its future in this country is not particularly promising: “If climate change, the effects of which have become very clear in the last two dry summers, continues, the snow-loving rump-winged beetle will probably get too warm in the future in the Rhön”, explains Dr. Tobias Gerlach from the Bavarian Administration of the UNESCO Rhön Biosphere Reserve in the press release

The Ice Age Beetle was first detected in the Red and Black Moor in 1926. Further sightings followed in 1986 in the Black and 1995 in the Black and Red Moor.

Ice age beetles discovered next to Röhn also in desert items

This winter, the Bavarian administration of the Unesco Röhn Biosphere Reserve was able to detect the six-legged beetle in the Black Moor. The State Association for Cave and Karst Research Hessen eV had also recently spotted the beetle in the Black Forest nature reserve near Wüstensachsen in the Fulda district. * tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.