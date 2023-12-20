Two-time world champion Peter Wright has been eliminated from the World Cup. Snakebite – number four in the world – did not have a good year, but the elimination in the second round against Jim Williams can still be described as a real sensation. It was no less than 3-0 for Williams, possibly Raymond van Barneveld's opponent in the third round.
Tim Hartman
Latest update:
00:01
