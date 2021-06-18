Compile Heart shared the second official trailer for Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune: Shoujo-tachi no Kyouen, the new cross-over title between the series of Hyperdimension Neptunia is SENRAN KAGURA. In this trailer we are introduced to the game world, its characters, features and more.

For anyone living in Japan, Compile Heart will hold the second event that will allow players to try the title in preview, the next June 19 at theAnimated of Niigata. After playing the game, you will be able to receive a free limited edition postcard. In addition, those who book the game at the same point of sale will receive a special Cup Noodle with the promotional image of the game.

Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune: Shoujo-tachi no Kyouen will be released in Japan next August 26 exclusively on PlayStation 4. Its release in the West has not yet been announced.

Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune – Second Trailer

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu