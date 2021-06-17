With a very short video of just 40 seconds, Compile Heart shows us some of the team’s characters in action SENRAN KAGURA inside Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune: Shoujo-tachi no Kyoue. As you will surely have understood from the title, the shinobi that we can admire at work are none other than Asuka, Homura, Yumi is Miyabi.

Previously, still belonging to the same series of videos, the company had shown us in action the Konparyuu Ninja, or Purple Heart, White Heart, Green Heart, is Black Heart.

The release of Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune: Shoujo-tachi no Kyoue in Japan it is set for August 26 up PlayStation 4, and given the popularity of SENRAN KAGURA is Hyperdimension Neptunia, that is the franchises at the center of this crossover title, we will most likely see it arrive sooner or later also in the West.

Source: Compile Heart Street Anime News Network