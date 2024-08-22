Senpai is an Otokonoko It is one of the best anime series of summer 2024, it weaves a romance and a coming of age, the work was created by Pom. In addition, it enters the LGBTQ + spectrum (LGBTTTQIA). Chapter number 6 left us in a very intense moment, what will happen now between Ryuji and Makoto?

The anime adaptation is being handled by Project No. 9. The manga work obtained four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime adaptation is in charge of the studio that was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”.

The manga was initially published on Line Manga. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita. If you want to know more details about the production, check out the official website here.

Chapter 7 completely separated the group of teenagers and then reunited them for a moment. We are facing critical circumstances.

The title has several awards – third place in the Next Manga Award in 2021. The installment has a warm and bright animation that is worthy of the story of Makoto, a young man who likes cute things. The anime was released alongside Twilight Out of Focus, a delivery that made the Crunchyroll platform tremble, for being openly and sensually a BL. More details here Twilight Out of Focus: the real reason why Crunchyroll disabled comments and reviews.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: When is episode 7 coming out?

Chapter 7 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The previous chapter was titled “I have to decide” and focused on Makoto, who is soon to graduate from high school and his father wants to know if he has managed to figure out how he wants to live his life. The protagonist’s father tells him that he will do everything he can to help him be happy, although he knows that he will have to face the fact that his mother will not help in this regard, at least at first.

Now Makoto knows that he has his father’s support.And yet, she still doesn’t know how to find the answers to the questions others ask her, and even though she continues to have lunch with Ryuji, she can’t help but miss her friend Saki.

Makoto also can’t decide whether or not he wants to join the basketball team.so, he considers things over and over again, until, he meets Saki who tells him that maybe there is no need to decide sharply, it is likely that he can enjoy the team without belonging to it. That is when Makoto thinks that perhaps, he should not choose to live as a girl just because he likes cute things.

In other words, since the school festival is coming up soon, each of our characters has things to do. Saki’s class has a haunted house project, Makoto’s class makes takoyaki, and Ryuji’s class has a maid cafe that only the boys run.

Saki and Makoto go to see Ryuji at his classwork, and Makoto actually ends up helping out, but towards the end something unexpected happens. The two boys are resting in the classroom, and when Makoto accidentally picks up Ryuji’s bag, he notices that his best friend is holding a picture of him. What does he think now? What does he feel?

Chapter 7 is titled “Things like that”. And the official synopsis is as follows:

“Ryuuji hid his feelings for Makoto for a long time. Although he initially tried to distance himself because he was resistant to the idea of ​​being attracted to someone of the same sex, he decided to keep his feelings a secret and continue to care for Makoto as his childhood friend. For his part, Makoto also hid that he saw something in Ryuuji’s school notebook, and continues to act normally towards him. However, Ryuuji notices that something has changed about Makoto…”

What will happen now with the friends who have all their feelings mixed up? Could it be that Makoto doesn’t feel that way about Ryuji? The last few episodes let us see that he is confused by his feelings for Saki, however, before that, what confused him about the relationship between Saki and Ryuji? It seems that we will find out soon…

Senpai is an Otokonoko: what time does episode 7 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko It varies depending on your time zone. Below are the different time zones in Latin America:

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

El Salvador: 12:30 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 12:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Honduras: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 15:30 hours

Uruguay: 15:30 hours

Brazil: 15:30 hours

Chile: 15:30 hours

However, let’s remember that on a couple of occasions, the anime’s release time was delayed, in Mexico it was released around 2:30 p.m. Perhaps there will be difficulties again that we cannot foresee.

Where can I watch episode 7 of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

The license of Senpai is an Otokonoko In Latin America it is managed by Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. The platform also has in its catalog other titles that belong to the LGBTTTQIA spectrum such as Twilight Out of Focus and Tadaima, Okeri. In Japan, the anime premieres through Fuji TV (noitaminA).

Source: Project No. 9

Other summer season anime are Red Cat Ramen, Suicide Squad Isekai, Roshidere, among others. Check out our latest review here My Wife Has No Emotion — Boku no tsuma wa kanjou ga nai: the search for tenderness or eternal female submission? And Makeine:

We recommend: Pride Month: Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man, surprises you with a story to end Pride Month

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto, a high school student who loves cute things—which means pink, lacy, tender things—so he “dresses as a woman” to go to school, but at home he doesn’t do it so as not to “bother” his mother, so he lives two realities. He is afraid of “disappointing” his mother, but he really knows what he likes and he doesn’t care about other people’s rejection, but he does worry about what his mother thinks. However, he has the full support of his father, who decides to send him to a private high school, away from his mother, so that he is able to decide how and what he wants to be.

However, his “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses her love to him and he speaks frankly, telling her the “reasons” why he cannot accept her. Although, it should be noted, the young man never hid what was happening, but since he is always dressed like that at school, the younger grades did not know what was happening, that he is actually a boy.

However, at that time, Makoto doesn’t show much interest in romance either.

In this way, Saki encounters the reverse non-romantic “confession” of Makoto, who mentions that he is a boy who likes cute things and because of that he uses them; Makoto is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high regard and looks after him all the time, although perhaps he also loves him in another way… The story will have a love triangle, the characters will gradually recognise their feelings.

The three young people will grow together while trying to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win Makoto’s heart, who is on a path to find a way to express what he is, while Taiga will take care of her friend at all times, perhaps more than “necessary”…

Each of the boys has a deficiency and a responsibility that they will have to remedy on the one hand and sustain on the other.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.