Senpai is an Otokonoko It is a series that opens up the LGBTQ+ spectrum (LGBTTTQIA) in this summer of 2024. The story is structured around a romance and a coming of age plot created by Pom. The anime adaptation is in charge of Project No. 9. Chapter number 4 puts Makoto back on the map, who suffered an imbalance, but returns to being himself quickly and more punctually.

The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”.

The manga work obtained four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime adaptation is in charge of the studio that was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

The manga was initially published on Line Manga. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita. If you want to know more details about the production, check out the official website here.

The title has several awards – the third place of the Next Manga Award in 2021 -. The installment has a warm and bright animation that is worthy of the story of Makoto, a young boy who likes cute things. The anime was released alongside Twilight Out of Focus, a delivery that made the Crunchyroll platform tremble, for being openly and sensually a BL. More details here Twilight Out of Focus: the real reason why Crunchyroll disabled comments and reviews.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: When is episode 5 coming out?

Chapter 5 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The previous chapter It is title “I realized” and We discover more than we wanted. Makoto returns to normal, however, now the classmates want to spend time with him, in a strange way, the young people now know “who is” Makoto, and no matter how he dresses, they recognize him.

It seems that now that Makoto is more sure of who he is, the people around him can also get to know him better. Thanks to this, the boy spends time playing basketball, among other activities, with his classmates. However, Now he leaves his friends alone to resent his absence, although they are glad that he is in a more positive environment.

For this moment, Ryuji is aware that he likes his friend, he thinks that he shouldn’t do anything about it because, in reality, things would change in their bond, The boy doesn’t want to risk this. Looking to spend more time together, they go to the aquarium and at a critical moment, Aoi saves Makoto from being recognized by people from his colony. He and Ryuji run hand in hand to the shore.

After that, after visiting the aquarium, Makoto gives his friends some keychains and thanks them for supporting him, Back on the subway, Ryuji and Makoto are uncomfortable being so close, but Saki and Makoto are not uncomfortable being face to face… Ryuji doesn’t know what to think, he worries about his own feelings until everything takes a turn.

Saki is about to fail math, so she asks both of them to help her study, in the library, Ryuji invites them to stay at his house to study better, they both accept. And then the boy’s little sister appears, who lives with Makoto and in fact lets us know that there was a period of time in which the boys were not friends, probably during high school.

After that, The girl asks her brother if he really thinks that Saki likes Makoto, she doesn’t know what to think because Saki says things loud and clear and she thinks that if he really likes her, he would be more afraid of rejection or would find it more complicated to express deep feelings. This leaves Ryuji thinking that maybe she doesn’t like him that much… Now he knows the complexity of his own feelings, but he doubts Saki’s.

Towards the end of the episode we find out that Saki’s father is abroad studying whales, while she lives alone with her grandmother in Japan, The boys ask her if it’s something complicated, but she denies it.

We see how Saki lives with her grandmother, who is very devoted to her partner, who has already died. After bathing, Saki listens to her grandmother’s “date” with her grandfather, in which she tells him She mentions that she was perhaps too worried, since she always thought that since Saki likes everything, it would be very difficult for her to find someone she “really likes”. After all, the girl “doesn’t dislike anything”.

After that, we see how Saki realizes that her heart does not race when she is near Makoto -which does happen to Ryuji-, and she herself begins to doubt her own feelings, repeating over and over again “I like Makoto-senpai”, “I like Makoto-senpai”, “I like Makoto-senpai”, “I like Makoto-senpai,” to see if he finally believes it or understands it.

For his part, Makoto appreciates her and values ​​what she has done for him, the girl is adorable and an excellent friend, however, it seems that Like the protagonist, he is trying to live up to his grandmother’s expectations. What will happen after this breakup?

Of course There are many ways to feel affection and inclination for people, even in adolescence, we will have to see how the characters identify and manage their own feelings.

Senpai is an Otokonoko seeks to challenge prejudices towards the nomenclature of gender dynamics conventions, because of this, it falls within the LGBTTTQIA spectrum.

Chapter 8 is titled “Special”. And the official synopsis is as follows:

“Saki and Ryuuji decided to go watch the basketball game in which Makoto would be participating as a support player. During the game, Ryuuji asks Saki, ‘Do you really like Makoto? ’ Saki, in response, directly asks Ryuuji how he feels about him. Ryuuji answers her honestly, and upon hearing his answer, Saki bursts into tears…”

What will happen now that Saki faces Ryuji’s vulnerability? Both characters who are rivals are good people, however, we don’t know what is going on in Saki’s real heart, not Makoto’s. Will we only have broken hearts?

Source: Project No. 9 study

Senpai is an Otokonoko: what time does episode 5 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko It varies depending on your time zone. Below are the different time zones in Latin America:

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

The Savior: 12:30 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 12:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Honduras: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 15:30 hours

Uruguay: 15:30 hours

Brazil: 15:30 hours

Chile: 15:30 hours

And you, where do you expect the new episode of Senpai is an Otokonoko? There will be a lot of uncertainty! What team are you on? Will Saki be honest with herself?

Where can I watch episode 5 of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

The license of Senpai is an Otokonoko In Latin America it is managed by Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. The platform also has in its catalog other titles that belong to the LGBTTTQIA spectrum such as Twilight Out of Focus and Tadaima, Okeri. In Japan, the anime premieres through Fuji TV (noitaminA).

Source: Project No. 9 study

Other summer season anime are Red Cat Ramen, Suicide Squad Isekai, Roshidere, among others. Check out our latest review here My Wife Has No Emotion — Boku no tsuma wa kanjou ga nai: the search for tenderness or eternal female submission?

We recommend: Pride Month: Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man, surprises you with a story to end Pride Month

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto, a high school student who loves cute things, so he dresses as a woman to go to school, however, at home he doesn’t do it so as not to “inconvenience” his mother, so he lives two realities. He is afraid of “disappointing” his mother, but he really knows what he likes.

His “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses her love to him and he speaks frankly, telling her the “reasons” why he cannot accept her. However, the young man never hid what was happening, but since he is always dressed like that at school, the younger grades did not know what was happening, that he is actually a boy.

In this way, Saki encounters the reverse non-romantic “confession” of Makoto, who mentions that he is a boy who likes cute things and because of that he uses them; Makoto is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high regard and looks after him all the time, although perhaps he also loves him in another way… The story will have a love triangle.

The three young people will grow together while trying to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win Makoto’s heart, who is on a path to find a way to express what he is, while Taiga will take care of her friend at all times, perhaps more than “necessary”…

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.