Senpai is an Otokonoko It is a series that opens up the LGBTQ+ spectrum (LGBTTTQIA) in this summer of 2024. The story is structured around a romance and a coming of age plot created by Pom. Chapter number 4 puts Makoto back on the map, who suffered an imbalance, but returns to being himself.

The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”.

The manga work obtained four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime adaptation is in charge of Project No. 9, which was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

The manga was initially published on Line Manga. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita. If you want to know more details about the production, check out the official website here.

The title has won several awards, including third place at the Next Manga Award in 2021. The anime features warm and bright animation that is worthy of Makoto’s story. The anime was released alongside Twilight Out of Focus, an anime that shook the Crunchyroll platform. More details here Twilight Out of Focus: the real reason why Crunchyroll disabled comments and reviews.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: When is episode 4 coming out?

Chapter 4 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

In the previous chapter, which It was titled “Farewell to Me.” And in this one we were shown Makoto’s past.

Since he was in preschool, the boy liked cute things, He preferred things in pastel colours instead of neutral or dark, more “masculine” tones. It was very difficult for his mother to adapt to this and she constantly reproached him for his tastes, and even seemed to feel a certain aversion towards her own son.

Time passed and Makoto still had a fondness for cute things, Because of this, his father asked his son if he would prefer to be a woman, the boy did not know how to answer and his father told him that he thought it would be good to try and check whatever was necessary, that because of this, he had spoken to an acquaintance and he said that Makoto could attend his institution dressed in whatever gender he preferred, which was how he entered his school.

However, After his mother discovers the handkerchief Aoi gave to Makoto, she becomes defensive again regarding her son’s decisions. And this one, remembering the past, decides to end his predilection for beautiful things, the next day he announces it to his friends.

As Ryuji tries to respect his decision, Aoi reveals herself and tells him to his face that he is lying, After this, Makoto asks her out and she rejects him because she knows he’s lying about that too. Since Makoto goes to school dressed as a boy, he starts to attract the attention of girls and one of them invites him to the school dance, the boy accepts and throws away her things, including the red heels and the dress she had bought to wear that day.

On the day of the dance, Makoto and Aoi still don’t talk, so she stays with Ryuji, but while they’re outside, she sees out of the corner of her eye how a garbage truck takes away her senpai’s coveted red heels, so she runs after the truck without thinking.

For its part, Makoto touches Aoi’s handkerchief that his mother put in his pocket and remembers how the girl accepts him as he is.that gives him the strength to not give up on himself, so he borrows his partner’s wig and runs after Aoi, who is on the beach with Makoto’s things in a bag.

After that, he tells her everything and she asks him to change clothes (since Makoto’s dress broke), then they dance together on the beach, which gives us the beautiful image of the promotional poster.

Makoto is forging a strong bond with Aoi.

Senpai is an Otokonoko seeks to challenge prejudices towards the nomenclature of gender dynamics conventions, because of this, it falls within the LGBTTTQIA spectrum.

Chapter 4 is titled “I realized”. And the official synopsis is as follows:

“After the anniversary party for the founding of the school, the distance between Makoto and Saki narrowed a little further. In addition, Makoto began to get along better with his classmates, which raised uneasiness in Ryuuji’s heart. One day, the three of them decide to go to the aquarium during a day off. Thanks to Saki’s ingenuity, the three of them enjoy the aquarium to the fullest, but on the train back, Ryuuji feels a certain discomfort.”

Ryuji can no longer deny what he feels for his friend, which is more than friendship, but after that, what will he do and how will Makoto feel about it?

Source: Project No. 9

Senpai is an Otokonoko: what time does episode 4 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko It varies depending on your time zone. Below are the different time zones in Latin America:

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

The Savior: 12:30 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 12:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Honduras: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 15:30 hours

Uruguay: 15:30 hours

Brazil: 15:30 hours

Chile: 15:30 hours

Where can I watch episode 4 of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

The license of Senpai is an Otokonoko In Latin America it is managed by Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. The platform also has in its catalog other titles that belong to the LGBTTTQIA spectrum such as Twilight Out of Focus and Tadaima, Okeri. In Japan, the anime premieres through Fuji TV (noitaminA).

Source: Project No. 9

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto, a high school student who loves cute things, so he dresses as a woman to go to school, but doesn’t dress at home so as not to “bother” his mother, so he lives two realities. He is afraid of “disappointing” his mother, but he really knows what she likes.

His “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses her love to him and he speaks frankly, telling her the “reasons” why he cannot accept her. However, the young man never hid what was happening, but since he is always dressed like that at school, the younger grades did not know what was happening.

Saki encounters the reverse non-romantic “confession” of Makoto, who mentions that he is a boy who likes cute things and therefore uses them; Makoto is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high regard and looks after him all the time, although perhaps he also loves him in another way… The story will have a love triangle.

The three young people will grow together while trying to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win Makoto’s heart, who is on a path to find a way to express who he is, while Taiga will take care of her friend at all times, perhaps more than “necessary.”

