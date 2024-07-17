Senpai is an Otokonoko is a series that opens up the LGBTTTQIA spectrum in this summer of 2024, it was released alongside Twilight Out of Focus. The story is structured around a romance and a coming of age plot created by Pom. Chapter number 3 will break your heart, more details below.

The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”.

The manga got four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime adaptation is being handled by Project No. 9 which was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

The manga was initially published on Line Manga. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita. If you want to know more details about the production, check out the official website here.

The title has won several awards, including third place at the Next Manga Award in 2021. The manga features warm and bright animation that is worthy of Makoto’s story.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: When is episode 3 coming out?

Chapter 3 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Chapter 2 of Senpai is an Otokonoko It was released on Thursday, July 11, 2024. It was titled “A Lot of Pretty Things (Pilgrimage of Pretty Things).” And in this one we get to see Makoto’s summer vacation.

Now the three boys (Ryuji, Makoto and Saki) are having lunch together on the school rooftop. The girl asks for their Line to chat on vacation, but she feels sad about not being able to see her senpai as usual, between classes.

Ryuji takes pity on her and asks her to bring Makoto a notebook that he “forgot” to return to her. The girl goes to his house and spends some time with her mother, confronting Makoto’s “I” in male form. After that, he accompanies her home but they stop for a moment in the park, where Ryuji arrives with some fireworks. Together they agree to go out a couple of times during the holidays (they go to the spa and go out to eat).

While eating a burger they also decide that they could go shopping because there will be an event at school – it’s a black tie event – and Makoto and Saki need a dress. The boys (Saki and Ryuji) convince Makoto to dress as a girl, he tries on a dress and buys some red heels.

Ryuji begins to doubt whether he really sees Makoto as just a friend, because he is a man even though he dresses as a woman and Ryuji is convinced that he likes girls. However, his heart races, he will have to figure out what is going on.

Towards the end of the chapter we see how Makoto’s mother discovers the handkerchief that Saki gave her, and that it is really cute. However, she panics, Does Makoto still like “girly things”? The bedroom is dark when our protagonist arrives home.

Senpai is an Otokonoko seeks to challenge prejudices towards the nomenclature of gender dynamics conventions, due to which it falls within the LGBTTTQIA spectrum.

Chapter 3 is titled “Bye Ami”. And the official synopsis is as follows:

“When his mother asks him, ‘Do you still like girly things? ’ Makoto lies and says that he doesn’t like cute things anymore. In order not to make his mother sad, he decides that he will stop liking cute things. In addition, he starts going to school in his male guise. Finally, he confesses to Saki that he wants to date her…”

However, Does he do it because his heart desires it or just to reaffirm his “masculinity” in front of his mother? Although Makoto was already showing inclinations towards Saki, this abrupt turn only generates distrust and leaves a bitter aftertaste after his decisions.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: what time does episode 3 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko It varies depending on your time zone. Below are the different time zones in Latin America:

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

The Savior: 12:30 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 12:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Honduras: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 15:30 hours

Uruguay: 15:30 hours

Brazil: 15:30 hours

Chile: 15:30 hours

And you, where do you expect the new episode of Senpai is an Otokonoko? There will be a lot of drama! What will Saki answer?

Where can I watch episode 3 of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

The license of Senpai is an Otokonoko In Latin America it is managed by Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. In Japan, the anime premieres through Fuji TV (noitaminA).

Source: Project No. 9

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto, a high school student who loves cute things, so he dresses as a woman to go to school, but doesn’t dress at home so as not to “bother” his mother, so he lives two realities. It seems that you have had many conflicts at home before because of your decisions.

His “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses to him and he speaks frankly, However, the young man never hid what was happening, but since he is always dressed like that at school, the new grades did not know.

Saki encounters the reverse non-romantic “confession” of Makoto, who mentions that he is a boy who likes cute things and because of that he uses them; Makoto is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high regard and looks out for him all the time, although perhaps he also loves him in another way…

The young people will grow together as they try to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win Makoto’s heart, who is on a path to find a way to express who he is, while Taiga will take care of her friend at all times, perhaps more than “necessary.”

