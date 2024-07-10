Senpai is an Otokonoko is an anime installment that will be released in the summer of 2024, a series that opens up the LGBTTTQIA spectrum. The story is structured around a romance and a coming of age plot created by Pom. The manga obtained four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime adaptation is in charge of Project No. 9, which was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

The manga was initially published on Line Manga. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita.

The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”. The title has won several awards, including third place at the Next Manga Award in 2021. The show features warm and bright animation. It will promise you freedom, confidence, and prosperous love!

Senpai is an Otokonoko: When is episode 2 coming out?

Chapter 2 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, July 11, 2024. In the first episode we were introduced to Saki’s declaration and enthusiasm as she agrees to get closer to Makoto even after discovering his secret. The protagonist doesn’t really know how to react and accepts his companion as a friend, however, due to what he has suffered in the past, his best friend Taiga decides to carefully go with the kohuai.

Taiga is very insecure about his friend’s new bond and becomes quite rude to Saki in his eagerness to protect Makoto, however, he realizes that the girl is clear-headed and has good intentions, although he will not completely let his guard down, he does accept that the young woman spends time with them.

The episode shows more of Makoto and Taiga’s friendship, it’s a beauty! The next episode might allow us to see an even closer relationship between Makoto and Saki.

Senpai is an Otokonoko seeks to challenge prejudices towards the nomenclature of gender dynamics conventions, due to which it falls within the LGBTTTQIA spectrum.

Chapter 2 is titled “Journey of beautiful things” and the official synopsis is as follows:

“Makoto, Saki, and their good childhood friend Ryuuji Taiga, who understands Makoto well, have begun to get used to having lunch together. With the arrival of summer vacation, Saki is saddened at the thought that she won’t be able to see Makoto for a while. Seeing this, Ryuuji hands Saki the notebook he had borrowed from Makoto. Saki, under the pretext of returning the notebook, excitedly visits the Hanaoka house, but there she encounters Makoto in his male form…”

The plot is moving fast, don’t you think? Let’s see what happens between friendship and romance.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: what time does episode 2 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko It varies depending on your time zone. Below are the different time zones in Latin America:

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

The Savior: 11:30 hours

Guatemala: 11:30 hours

Costa Rica: 11:30 hours

Nicaragua: 11:30 hours

Honduras: 11:30 hours

Colombia: 12:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.

Panama: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 1:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30 hours

Cuba: 1:30 p.m.

Argentina: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:30 p.m.

Brazil: 2:30 p.m.

Chile: 2:30 p.m.

And you, where do you expect the second episode of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

Where can I watch episode 2 of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

The license of Senpai is an Otokonoko In Latin America it is managed by Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. In Japan, the anime premieres through Fuji TV (noitaminA).

Source: Project no. 9

Source: Project No. 9

Other summer season anime are My Wife Has No Emotion, Red Cat Ramen, Suicide Squad Isekaiamong others.

We recommend: Pride Month: a story to celebrate all the colors of the LGBTTTQIA flag

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto Hanoka, a student who dresses as a woman to go to school, but does not dress at home so as not to “inconvenience” his mother, so he lives two realities. His “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses her love to him and he speaks frankly.

Saki encounters the non-romantic reverse “confession” of Makoto, who mentions that he is a boy who likes cute things and therefore uses them; Makoto is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high regard and looks out for him all the time.

The young people will grow together as they try to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win Makoto’s heart, who is on a path to find a way to express who he is, while Taiga will take care of her friend at all times, perhaps more than “necessary.”

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.