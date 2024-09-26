The 2024 summer season is about to end, and it’s time to say goodbye to Senpai is an Otokonoko, One of the best series of the season. The story weaves a romance and a coming of age, the work was created by Pom; and enters the LGBTQ+ spectrum (LGBTTTQIA). Chapter number 10 allowed us to see different resolutions, since the group of friends has a solid union and shares a great and grand love. A beautiful narrative!

The anime adaptation is being handled by Project No. 9. The manga work obtained four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime is in charge of the studio that was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”.

The manga was initially published on Line Manga, so it is a primary digital release. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita. If you want to know more details about the production, check out the official website here.

The title has several awards – third place in the Next Manga Award in 2021. The installment has a warm and bright animation that is worthy of the story of Makoto, a young man who likes cute things. The anime was released alongside Twilight Out of Focus, a delivery that made the Crunchyroll platform tremble, for being an open and sensual BL. More details here Twilight Out of Focus: the real reason why Crunchyroll disabled comments and reviews.

For its part, Senpai is an Otokonoko It presents a sweeter aura that allows us to discover more plural loves, from the construction of self-love, to the ways of understanding, managing and needing affection.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: When is episode 12 coming out?

Chapter 12 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The previous chapter was titled “Before They Were Friends,” and the twelfth will be titled “My True Self.”

In the last chapter we got to see how Makoto makes a promise to himself and his friends: When he returns from the excursion he plans to tell his mother that he still has a taste for nice things, nothing has changed, despite the fact that he has already left high school.

The boy hopes that his mother will understand him if he explains to her correctly how he feels. After that, A classmate who used to be her friend asks her to spend the free time of the excursion together.He nods, especially since a boy asks him as a favor to, precisely, help him spend more time with the girl, since he is madly in love with her.

On the excursion the mysteries are clarified, The girl used to be his friend when no one knew he dressed as a girl when he was a boy. In fact, we see a very violent scene in which a guy confesses his love for her and after abusing him in different ways, his secret is revealed. After this, he breaks his bond with his friend, and in the meantime, she wants to apologize for not having been braver and suggests that they be friends again.

Makoto feels that he has nothing to forgive, meanwhile, his thoughts are occupied by Saki, whom he calls by mistake, he hesitates, because he does not want to hurt Ryuji. After this, everyone returns home. Her friend’s romantic story with the extroverted boy ends well, but it won’t be the same with the same protagonist.

When Makoto arrives home before his father, he tries to open up to his mother, but the woman loses control and leaves the boy in a bind. His father arrives and reassures him with his support and a smile. After this, he asks him to visit his grandfather, because he might find more answers than he imagined…

In the middle of the excursion, Makoto feels the urge to call Saki, and does so with some remorse. What will happen?

Chapter 12 will be titled “My true self”. And the official synopsis is as follows:

“On his father’s recommendation, Makoto goes to meet his grandfather for the first time. Spending time with his grandfather, who lives authentically and protects his own passions, Makoto slowly begins to sort out his feelings. And with a resolution in his heart, he decides to return home.”

Source: Project No. 9

Senpai is Otokonoko bids us farewell on a high note.

What survival secret will Grandpa give to Makoto?

Senpai is an Otokonoko: what time does episode 12 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko It varies depending on your time zone. Below are the different time zones in Latin America:

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

El Salvador: 12:30 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 12:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Honduras: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 15:30 hours

Uruguay: 15:30 hours

Brazil: 15:30 hours

Chile: 15:30 hours

And you, from where do you watch the adventures of these friends? Remember that halfway through the season there were problems with their departure times.

Where can I watch episode 12 of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

The license of Senpai is an Otokonoko In Latin America it is managed by Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. The platform also has in its catalog other titles that belong to the LGBTTTQIA spectrum such as Twilight Out of Focus and Tadaima, Okeri. In Japan, the anime premieres through Fuji TV (noitaminA).

Other summer season anime are Red Cat Ramen, Suicide Squad Isekai, Roshidere, among others. Check out our latest review here My Wife Has No Emotion — Boku no tsuma wa kanjou ga nai: the search for tenderness or eternal female submission? And Makeine:

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto, a high school student who loves cute things. —it involves things, pink, tender, with lace, and ranges from women’s clothing to flirty objects like school supplies—so he “dresses as a woman” to go to school, however, at home he doesn’t do it so as not to “bother” his mother, so he lives two realities. He is afraid of “disappointing” his mother, although he has the support of his father.

Makoto is aware of what he really likes and doesn’t care about other people’s rejection because of it, but he does care about what his mother thinks and feels.

His “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses her love to him. He speaks frankly, telling her the “reasons” why he can’t accept her. However, it should be noted that the young man never hid what was happening, but since he is always dressed like that at school, the younger grades did not know what was happening, that he is actually a boy.

However, at that time, Makoto also doesn’t show much interest in romance—we later note that he might be attracted to Aoi.

In this way, Saki encounters the reverse non-romantic “confession” of Makoto, who mentions that he is a boy who likes cute things and because of that he uses them; Makoto is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high regard and looks after him all the time, although perhaps he also loves him in another way… The story will have a love triangle, the characters will gradually recognise their feelings.

The three young people will grow together while trying to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win Makoto’s heart, who is on a path to find a way to express who he is, while Taiga will take care of her friend at all times, perhaps more than “necessary”… And even recognize and accept her own feelings.

Each of the children has a lack and a responsibility that they will have to fill on the one hand and support on the other. We realize how lonely young people can feel and how difficult it is to find and manage healthy, lasting and responsible relationships.

