Senpai is an Otokonoko It arrived in the summer 2024 season, which is about to end, it is one of the best series of the season, it weaves a romance and a coming of age, the work was created by Pom. In addition, it enters the LGBTQ + spectrum (LGBTTTQIA). Chapter number 9 allowed us to see different broken hearts, episode number 10 will let us see, with any luck, resolutions.

The anime adaptation is being handled by Project No. 9. The manga work obtained four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime is in charge of the studio that was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”.

The manga was initially published on Line Manga, so it is a primary digital release. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita. If you want to know more details about the production, check out the official website here.

The title has several awards – third place in the Next Manga Award in 2021. The installment has a warm and bright animation that is worthy of the story of Makoto, a young man who likes cute things. The anime was released alongside Twilight Out of Focus, a delivery that made the Crunchyroll platform tremble, for being an open and sensual BL. More details here Twilight Out of Focus: the real reason why Crunchyroll disabled comments and reviews.

For its part, Senpai is an Otokonoko It presents a sweeter aura that allows us to discover more plural loves, from the construction of self-love, to the ways of understanding, managing and needing affection.

Senpai is an Otokonoko: When is episode 10 coming out?

Chapter 10 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

The previous chapter was titled “Christmas”. Saki goes to the planetarium alone with the tickets she had planned to use with her dad, she leaves a little depressed when she sees all the families, after that, she decides to chase a taxi because she thinks she saw her mom, she loses sight of the car but runs into Makoto.

The girl is on the verge of collapse and Makoto comforts her, They both have an open conversation with more gestures than words. The boy tells her that he will always be there for her, but when he meets her he wastes time and since he had a date with Ryuji, he decides to go out and look for him in the middle of the snowfall.

Ryuji arrives just as Makoto is holding Saki, and afterward, he hears the strong, devoted words she offers him. The boy decides to return home and cancel his date with Makoto, who decides to accompany Saki to the station.

Makoto tells Ryuji about Saki’s situation and they both decide to cheer up their friend, They go to see a meteor shower together and manage to capture a beautiful moment for all three of them. From this moment on, the feelings that each one feels can be seen more sincerely, with them – each of the characters – being the ones who shine in the firmament.

The next day, Makoto goes on a date with Ryuji, who hugs Makoto causing a lot of tension.he realizes that his partner does not accept him at all and after having a harmonious date, he holds his best friend’s hand for a long moment, to end up ending their relationship.

Ryuji knows that Makoto does not reciprocate his feelings, he decides to face his desperate pain so that his friend can be free, since he knows that he has feelings for Saki.

Chapter 10 will be titled “The thought of the two”. And the official synopsis is as follows:

“Ever since they broke up, Makoto and Ryuuji stopped eating together and talking. Upon learning of this, Saki comes up with a plan to help them reconcile. While Makoto and Ryuuji try to fight each other, Saki unexpectedly meets a person in an unexpected place.”

What will happen now to the friends who have all their feelings mixed up? What will happen now in their relationship?

Senpai is an Otokonoko: what time does episode 10 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko It varies depending on your time zone. Below are the different time zones in Latin America:

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

El Salvador: 12:30 p.m.

Guatemala: 12:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: 12:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Honduras: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

Panama: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 14:30 hours

Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.

Cuba: 2:30 p.m.

Argentina: 15:30 hours

Uruguay: 15:30 hours

Brazil: 15:30 hours

Chile: 15:30 hours

And you, from where do you watch the adventures of these friends?

Where can I watch episode 10 of Senpai is an Otokonoko?

The license of Senpai is an Otokonoko In Latin America it is managed by Crunchyroll, you can watch it here. The platform also has in its catalog other titles that belong to the LGBTTTQIA spectrum such as Twilight Out of Focus and Tadaima, Okeri. In Japan, the anime premieres through Fuji TV (noitaminA).

Other summer season anime are Red Cat Ramen, Suicide Squad Isekai, Roshidere, among others. Check out our latest review here My Wife Has No Emotion — Boku no tsuma wa kanjou ga nai: the search for tenderness or eternal female submission? And Makeine:

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto, a high school student who loves cute things. —it involves things, pink, tender, with lace, and ranges from women’s clothing to flirty objects like school supplies—so he “dresses as a woman” to go to school, however, at home he doesn’t do it so as not to “bother” his mother, so he lives two realities. He is afraid of “disappointing” his mother, although he has the support of his father.

Makoto is aware of what he really likes and doesn’t care about other people’s rejection because of it, but he does care about what his mother thinks and feels.

His “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses her love to him, and because he speaks frankly, he tells her the “reasons” why he cannot accept her. However, it should be noted that the young man never hid what was happening, but since he is always dressed like that at school, the younger grades did not know what was happening, which he is actually a boy.

However, at that time, Makoto doesn’t show much interest in romance either.

In this way, Saki encounters the reverse non-romantic “confession” of Makoto, who mentions that he is a boy who likes cute things and because of that he uses them; Makoto is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high regard and looks after him all the time, although perhaps he also loves him in another way… The story will have a love triangle, the characters will gradually recognise their feelings.

The three young people will grow together while trying to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win Makoto’s heart, who is on a path to find a way to express who he is, while Taiga will take care of her friend at all times, perhaps more than “necessary”… And even recognize and accept her own feelings.

Each of the children has a deficiency and a responsibility that they will have to fill on the one hand and support on the other. We realize how lonely young people can feel and how difficult it is to find and manage healthy, lasting and responsible relationships.

Take a stroll around Discord and don't miss the news in Google News