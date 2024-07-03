Senpai is an Otokonoko is an anime installment that will be released in the summer of 2024. The story is a romance and coming of age created by Pom. The manga obtained four volumes that were serialized from December 2019 to December 2021. The anime adaptation is in charge of Project No. 9 that was in charge of producing Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle.

Senpai is an Otokonoko won third place in the Next Manga Award in 2021. The ending theme is titled “Are ga koi dattano kana ft. Nishina” by Kujira. The opening theme is also performed by Kujira and is titled “Wagamama”.

When does Senpai is an Otokonoko episode 1 premiere?

Chapter 1 of Senpai is an Otokonoko will be released on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The story focuses on the conflicts faced by a young man who likes “girly things” —from sneakers to graceful hair—. Being a sweet and kind boy, he will have two people who adore him and support the decisions he makes as the story develops.

Senpai is an Otokonoko seeks to challenge prejudices towards the nomenclature of gender dynamics conventions, due to which it falls within the LGBTTTQIA spectrum.

What time does Senpai is an Otokonoko episode 1 come out?

The release time of Senpai is an Otokonoko announced for Japan is at 24:55, So in case the launch time is in simulcast format, the delivery would arrive in Mexico around 9:55 am. A tentative schedule, we will have to wait for official information on this matter.

pom・JOYNET/LINE Digital Frontier・「Welcome to my shopのこ」

Where can I watch Senpai is an Otokonoko?

Senpai is an Otokonoko It will premiere via Fuji TV (noitaminA). However, it will be distributed via Crunchyroll in all locations outside of Asia.

Makoto’s life just got complicated! 💕

Saki confesses her feelings, and is determined to be Makoto’s first love. But wait, because Ryuji is also in love with him! How will this love triangle end? 🤯 Senpai is an Otokonoko premieres on July 4… pic.twitter.com/8oWjtn5MVc — Crunchyroll LATAM 🏐✨ (@crunchyroll_la) June 18, 2024

The manga was initially published on Line Manga. The anime is directed by Shinsuke Yanagi and the scripts are by Yoriko Tomita.

We recommend: Pride Month: a story to celebrate all the colors of the LGBTTTQIA flag

What is Senpai is an Otokonoko about?

The story follows Hanaoka Makoto Hanoka, a student who dresses as a woman to go to school, but does not do so at home so as not to make his mother uncomfortable. His “secret” comes to light when Saki Aoi, a bisexual girl, confesses her love to him.

However, Saki comes across Makoto’s confession, who mentions that he is a boy; in turn, this young man is protected by Ryuji Taiga, his childhood friend who holds him in high esteem and looks after him all the time.

The young people will grow together as they try to recognize their own affinities and affections. Saki is determined to win the heart of Makoto, who is on a journey to find a way to express who he is.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.