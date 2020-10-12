E.Finally there is an answer. It’s called: HD 560S. Because the question that friends have been asking for years whether there are headphones with top sound for no more than 200 euros always had to be answered in the negative. You can hardly keep up with recommendations starting at a thousand euros. Hifiman, Sennheiser, Focal, Rosson Audio Design, Audeze, Stax or Dan Clark Audio are some brands that produce top-class headphones. Most manufacturers have several models with different prices. But the pain threshold was always clearly exceeded. So it stayed with the usual recommendations for headphones that are several decades old, mostly from Beyerdynamic, AKG and Sennheiser and that sound decent. But they were always a compromise.

Sennheiser is now bringing the HD 560S onto the market, a product that has never been seen before in this price range with this sound quality. It can rival some high-end offerings that can easily cost five times as much. So he plays the T1 from Beyerdynamic, which has just appeared in the third generation, for 1000 euros on the wall.

If you hold the HD 560S in your hands, it comes with the tried and tested design of the 500 series with slight changes. Since the case is covered with a mesh grid, it quickly becomes clear that these are open headphones, which is beneficial for the sound. At this point, the 560S still feels like 200 euros. Lots of plastic, few noticeable details, ordinary upholstery and a relatively thin cable. But its length of three meters already indicates what it is about. The 560S should not be fed with music from a smartphone or tablet, but should be plugged into a stationary device with which you can enjoy music in peace at home.

By the way, it doesn’t have to be a headphone amplifier. With its impedance of 120 ohms, the new Sennheiser also looks good on a notebook, which during the test was an older Macbook that still had a mini jack output. The adapter from 6.3 millimeter jack to the smaller size is included. Sennheiser’s HDV 820 amplifier would be a good playing partner, but at 2400 euros it does not match the HD 560S in terms of price.









Photo gallery



test

:



Sennheiser 560S





What is noticeable after a few bars while listening is the brilliant bass. The HD 560S dissects the lower frequency range and shows the listener that bassists play more varied and more pointed than some previously thought. Sennheiser’s new one reflects this in its entirety: dry, full and contoured. The new converter membranes are responsible for this. The polymer blend films were developed for the HD 560S.

Contrary to expectations, the following happens while listening: The sound remains linear up to the highest treble. The HD 560S neither kinks in the midrange nor does it hide tones in the upper frequency range. We are usually a little allergic when the marketing departments advertise their products. But here the developer himself put it: “Linear acoustics with a powerful bass”. It is exactly like that. And that is exactly what is so rare.

Therefore, the headphones are suitable for many genres. He has the precision and airiness to listen to jazz and classical music. The bass makes enough pressure to bob your foot when the HD 560S is playing rock & pop songs or has to push techno pieces forward. Sennheiser has found a successful mix of fun and studio. Compared to other headphones that claim to be analytical and linear, as professional users in the studio would like, the HD 560S still conveys enough emotion to do justice to the music from this point of view.

The music you hear should not be badly produced. Unfortunately, the Sennheiser also reveals weaknesses clearly.