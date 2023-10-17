If you don’t want to spend too much on wireless headphones with noise canceling, you should take a close look at and listen to the Accentum from Sennheiser. He can do everything pretty well for little money.

DYour search for wireless, circumaural headphones with active noise cancellation can be completed quickly and successfully. Under one condition: the price for the good piece exceeds the hurdle of 300 euros. Then there is a large selection of fine-sounding and reliably noise-reducing headphones that receive signals via Bluetooth.

Things look a little different if you have less than 200 euros in your wallet. Even predecessors of the current models from well-known brands still cost more. A year ago we discovered an exception. The UX 3000 from Final had a price of just 140 euros. Its sound is great, its noise canceling is only moderate, and its appearance is irritating.