Brazil, Senna national patron of sport

Ayrton Seine more and more in history. And, today, in the laws of Brazil. The Official Gazette – Diário Oficial da União – has in fact published the law which makes the three times Formula 1 world champion national patron of sport in the South American state.

The Path of the Law

The bill was presented in 2019 by Liberal MP Filipe Barros. After various passages in the classroom, the definitive text was approved by the federal Senate in March, while the vice president of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin promulgated it yesterday. Today the publication in the Official Gazette has arrived and – therefore – the law will become effective.

Senna in the myth

With the new law, Senna joins the prestigious group of patrons of the South American giant: he will be alongside the patriot Tiradentes, the writer and poet Joaquim Maria Machado de Assis, the architect Oscar Niemeyer, the geographer Milton Santos and other important Brazilian figures who honored the nation in the eyes of the world. Nearly 30 years after his death, Senna remains one of the most revered athletes in the country’s history. perhaps the most loved ever despite Brazil being best known for its contribution to football.

In his glorious career, Senna took part in 162 Grands Prix, winning 41 and finishing on the podium 80 times. He also won three World Cups. His death on the Imola circuit was a shock for the whole world, not just for Formula 1 enthusiasts: it fueled the legend even more and was the definitive driving force to make Formula 1 a very safe sport, like that that we know today.