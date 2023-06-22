41 victories: Verstappen like Senna

The Canadian Grand Prix 2023 it was yet another milestone achieved by Max Verstappen during his career in Formula 1, a category in which he has been competing for less than ten years: with the victory in Montreal, the Dutchman in fact equaled the number of hits joined by a legend of the Circus as Ayrton Senna, fifth most successful driver of all time, with 41 victories, before the tragic accident at Imola in 1994 ended his life. A result that the 25-year-old achieved after taking pole position in the wet, and which helped generate comparisons between him and the late three-time world champion, with mixed opinions.

Marko’s certainty

While there are those who believe that the two cannot be compared, mainly due to the different eras, others have instead found similarities between the two drivers, starting with the Red Bull director Helmut Marko. In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport (in which he also explained the reasons that prevent Verstappen from not participating in the event organized by the team at the Nordschleife in September), the Austrian admitted to having been criticized for his parallelism, without however changing his thinking on the matter : “Ayrton had some special moments that Max is showing now – He insisted – and i know that only Max truly deserves these comparisons to Senna“.

Berger also agrees

Another Austrian who expressed a point of view very similar to that of Marko was also Gerhard Bergerfriend of Senna and who shared the McLaren box with the Brazilian from 1990 to 1992: “When Michael Schumacher came into Formula 1 out of nowhere, I remember Ayrton giving me a look that said: ‘This boy will be dangerous for us’ – added a Sports1 – and this was later confirmed. Michael and Lewis Hamilton at least deserve the comparison, but I can clearly say that From a sporting point of view, Max is on the same level as Ayrton“.

For Ecclestone there is a new era

Reviewing those who have marked the eras in the history of F1, the former boss of Circus, Bernie Ecclestonerecognized Verstappen as the one who will be remembered for the feats achieved in these years: “Juan Manuel Fangio had this special magic in the 50s, while in the 60s there was Jim Clark and Jochen Rindt, and finally Michael Schumacher – explained the 92-year-old – I don’t want to forget Alain Prost either, who had the perfect mix of speed and competitive intelligence, but I think we should all be happy now to be able to observe Max Verstappen. He is someone who is shaping his era for eternity“.