Our birthday uncle and aunt have an air fryer on their wish list. They are old and not very handy with buttons and novelties, so I enter the following search on the internet: airfryer for seniors. I’m delighted with the result I open the website of dewinkelvoorsenioren.nl
Unfortunately, retired.
Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl
A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad of 23 April 2022
#seniors
Leave a Reply