While much research has focused on theautism in children, far fewer studies have looked at older adults with autism. Now, two new reports find that this group is at substantial risk for age-related physical conditions and injuries, as well as being particularly susceptible to certain mental health problems including loneliness, social isolation and lower quality of life.

Seniors with autism: Here’s what the research says

“Evidence is accumulating to suggest that as individuals diagnosed with autism age, they face significant challenges from coexisting physical conditions,” said researcher Shengxin Liu, a Ph.D. student at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. “For example, there was evidence on obesity and epilepsy, but research among older autistic adults remains sparse, accounting for less than 1 percent of studies published in autism research.”

In the physical health study, Liu and other researchers from two Swedish universities looked at data on people born between 1932 and 1967 in Sweden, excluding those who died or emigrated before age 45.

The team followed them from age 45 through the end of 2013, looking at 39 physical conditions associated with age.

Researchers found that older adults with autism had higher risks of a number of conditions, including heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), osteoarthritis, anemia, glucose dysregulation (a blood sugar level that fluctuates abnormally ) and self-harm. Other commonly seen conditions were type 2 diabetes, falls, spinal problems, and problems with the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine.

The studies were presented Wednesday at the annual meeting of the International Society for Research on Autism ( INSAR ), in Stockholm. Such research is considered preliminary until publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

The reasons for the rise in different health conditions among adults with autism vary, Liu said. An example, anemia, may be more common because some people with autism are selective about food.

“With these restricted eating behaviors, they may lack, for example, iron, which has resulted in iron deficiency anemia. This definitely persisted in older autistic adults,” Liu said.

It could also be that the disparities are exacerbated or created by social determinants of health, said Lauren Bishop, an associate professor of social work and an investigator at the Waisman Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bishop was not involved in this study.

Adults with autism are often unemployed or underemployed, have higher rates of poverty, housing instability and lower quality medical care, Bishop noted: “We also know that autistic adults experience high perceived stress and a greater likelihood of feeling like had to camouflage their autistic traits to fit into society.”

“I’m really excited that there is a lot more emphasis on autistic senior research at INSAR this year,” Bishop said. “We’re trying to get results, but it’s not something a single research group can do. It requires international collaboration to be able to discover the things we need to know to build high quality interventions and services”.

Pamela Feliciano, scientific director of the Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research (SPRK) organization in New York City, noted that there is far more autism awareness, behavioral treatment, and attention for the younger generation than was available to those now they are adults.

She is hopeful that these preventable physical health issues could be more easily addressed in the future. “I think the solutions are just providing more support and services for families, and more emphasis in the school setting on health and exercise, and helping people with autism establish these healthy habits long before they graduate high school,” Feliciano said. .

More attention also needs to be paid to leading active, healthy lifestyles for adults with autism, she said, recognizing that this may not be a priority due to other support needs in this group.

In the second study, on the social connection among older adults with autism, researchers in London set out to study the associations between quality of life, mental health problems and the experience of loneliness among middle-aged adults and older adults with autism. autism.

Using data from the AgeWellAutism study, the researchers examined the responses of 428 adults aged 40 to 93 to both standardized and open-ended questions. Before launching the study in 2019, the researchers interviewed middle-aged and older people with autism, who raised issues with social support and connection.

“Our results aligned with what we expected, but I was surprised and saddened by the number of middle-aged and older autistic participants who experienced social isolation and loneliness,” said lead researcher Gavin Stewart, researcher postdoctoral fellow at University College London.

The study found that people with autism were particularly susceptible to a lower quality of life, more mental health problems and less social connectedness. Women were lonelier than men.

Researchers found similar results when controlling for symptoms of anxiety and depression. Better social connectedness was a strong predictor of having both fewer mental health problems and a better quality of life for people with autism.

In open-text responses, some of the respondents said they struggled with being autistic in a world designed for non-autistic people, Stewart said. They lived with stigma and barriers to accessing employment, education and more.

“Some also say that they not only lack social support from friends and family, they also lack formal support from health professionals. This means that, for some, their health care needs are not being met,” Stewart. She said.

He added that there are currently many older adults with autism in both the US and the UK, so it’s important to provide support now.

In modern society in general, people are lonely, Feliciano noted: "If you're someone with autism, these things can be exacerbated because social connections are especially difficult to make," Feliciano said. "And in adulthood, people lose their caregivers or their parents or their primary people who keep them in touch. When they lose that support network, it's very hard to do it on their own."

The expert said one solution could be strong social support in communities: “I think these two studies highlight the challenges that are lifelong in autism. It’s not just young adults and young children who need services and supports,” Feliciano said.

Liu suggested that one way to help could be if health professionals made their offices more autism-friendly. Stewart said the big finding from the social connected study is that being connected is linked to better mental health and quality of life.

“So, research-wise, I think we need more work to improve accessibility for people with autism to get involved in the social opportunities that exist in their communities,” Stewart said. “And the best way to do that is to work with autistic people as research partners, as they are experts in their own experiences.”

According to the Ministry of Health: “In Italy, it is estimated that 1 in 77 children (ages 7-9) have autism spectrum disorder with a higher prevalence in males: males are 4.4 times more than females.

This national estimate was carried out as part of the “Observatory Project for the monitoring of autism spectrum disorders” co-ordinated by the National Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.

In the project, funded by the Ministry of Health – General Directorate of Health Prevention, the prevalence estimate was carried out through a screening protocol shared with the European project ‘Autism Spectrum Disorders in the European Union’ (ASDEU) funded by DG Santè of the European Commission .

Currently, the prevalence of the disorder is estimated to be about 1 in 54 among 8-year-old children in the United States, 1 in 160 in Denmark and Sweden, 1 in 86 in Great Britain. In adulthood few studies have been carried out and report a prevalence of 1 in 100 in England. It should be remembered that in order to understand the diversity of prevalence estimates it is also necessary to consider the geographical variability and the methodological differences of the studies from which these estimates originate”.