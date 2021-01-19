Seniors Survey: A significant proportion of retirees are willing to work

In a survey conducted by the pension union for its members, 70 percent of respondents said they work while retired.

Pension Association according to retirees have a strong desire to work while retired. The association conducted a survey of its members, of which nearly 70 percent of respondents said they were working.

More than 30 per cent of the respondents reported doing substitute or gig work and 15 per cent of the respondents did regular part-time work.

Of those respondents who do not work, nearly 60 percent said they considered returning to work.

Inquiry was conducted in November – December and was answered by 861 people.

Retirees who responded to the survey estimate that work gives content to life. For some respondents, the motive for working was that they could not cope with retirement.

Respondents to the Pension Union survey seem to do clearly more work on average than pensioners in general.

According to the Finnish Center for Pensions, about one in ten pensioners aged 63-67 is employed. The number of retired workers has grown slowly in recent years. For example, at the end of 2018, there were a total of about 36,000 retired people aged 63–67 who were working, according to the Finnish Center for Pensions.

Pension Association policies to facilitate the employment of pensioners should be promoted.

“In addition to retirement, work should be encouraged by easing taxation and promoting part-time work opportunities,” says the project’s project expert from the Pension to Work project. Kari Hiltunen in the bulletin.