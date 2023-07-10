OZERNE (DONETSK REGION). Seated on a bench in front of a destroyed warehouse in Ozerne, Donetsk oblast, Lidya and Oksana seek shade in the midday sun. Lidya is 76 years old, Oksana 72. They are two of the very few souls left to inhabit the expanse of wheat fields interrupted by a shop, now closed, an abandoned playground and a building that before the war served as a branch of the municipality and which today it serves to distribute water and bread and to host the doctors who meet the elderly once or twice a week to bring medicines that would otherwise be unobtainable.

Lydia lives with her eighty-year-old husband Ihor on a farm two kilometers away from the meeting and rescue point. She walks along them alone, dragging a wheelbarrow, hoping that the effort of reaching the volunteers and bringing back a case of water and a few boxes of medicines for Ihor’s diabetes won’t be in vain. Oksana lives with her two sisters, one of them has spinal problems, she hasn’t moved from home for months, her pain is sometimes unbearable, the list of medicines she would need is long and expensive. They struggled to meet the costs before the conflict, now that there are no doctors in the villages and pensions are struggling to arrive, all they have to do is witness that pain and pray, hope that when the doctors arrive together with them there will be diapers for the incontinence, because war impacts even the less visible forms of shame, at the risk of losing dignity.

Restore a sense of dignity

For many older women, lack of access to health care has impacted their sense of dignity.

Each sentence of the two women is punctuated by a sign of the cross.

The elderly are the people exposed to the greatest risk of this war.

25% of the Ukrainian population, nine million people, are over 60, 44% of people over 70 live alone. According to local organizations that have followed them since the beginning of the conflict, such as Help Age International, more than half of the elderly are experiencing profound mental distress. “For almost a year and a half, the elderly in Ukraine have been struggling to get enough food, medicine, health care,” says Dimitrije Todorovic, national director of the organization. “It must remain a priority to reach people in the most remote villages, a priority to focus on those most exposed to poverty and isolation, elderly people who are often alone and sometimes disabled”.

Ukrainian officials and volunteers have called on residents of areas close to the front to evacuate. Most responded to the call, when – as in the case of Bakhmut who fell in May – some families showed resistance, children accompanied by a parent were forced to leave to be saved, but for the elderly, the decision not to go it is equivalent to the devotion one owes to the place that has been built, even though only ruins remain, even though the sons are fighting or worse, occupying places in cemeteries, the daughters and grandchildren who have become internally displaced or refugees.

They decide to stay out of respect for their memories accumulated stone by stone, and they struggle to survive precisely because the conflict has destroyed those same stones piece by piece.

Valeria Leonova is a young doctor originally from the Donetsk region. Twice a week you reach the remote rural villages close to the front lines with the team of Médecins Sans Frontières you work with.

Two days ago it reached Kryva Luka and Ozerne. Being originally from the Donetsk region, she is used to war, as well as its effects, so it was instinctive, natural for her to make herself available to the vulnerable and at the same time be able to continue to carry out her profession. The small clinic where she worked was destroyed, her village has become the home of those who want to die where they have always lived and so Valeria leaves Sloviask on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the base of the association, fills the car with crates of medicines , wears a bulletproof vest and reaches small towns inhabited by regiments of soldiers and the bewildered gazes of the elderly who struggle to recognize the place where they have always lived.

He crosses movable bridges that replace the destroyed ones, rows of houses collapsed by mortars, columns of armored vehicles that go towards the front, and opens small buildings where dozens are waiting for him. She says that the absence of medical aids has led to an increase in chronic diseases, which has seen the psychophysical state of the patients worsen every time she comes back, because the tension brings out the dormant diseases, increases the pressure, the state of anxiety , because it is more difficult for an elderly person to first recognize and then admit that they have a psychological problem caused by months of fear, loss, isolation and proximity to violence.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Médecins Sans Frontières staff has been working every day to reach the villages close to the front on the Ukrainian line. Despite calls to work on both sides of the conflict, the teams can only operate in areas under Ukrainian control.

“Along the 1,000km frontline some areas have simply been wiped off the map,” said Christopher Stokes, MSF country program manager. “We have seen houses, shops, playgrounds, schools and hospitals reduced to rubble, in many of the cities where we work the destruction is total”.

Doctors Without Borders denounces the attack on health facilities since the beginning of the conflict, already in mid-2022 MSF teams had witnessed the effects of cluster munitions on hospitals in Mykolaiv and Apostolove, attacks that had caused patients to be suspended from accessing to medical care. In the autumn they had witnessed the presence of landmines in hospitals that had been under Russian occupation in the Kherson, Donetsk and Izyum areas and found that several medical facilities in areas liberated from Russian occupation had been looted, medical vehicles – including ambulances – destroyed , and weapons and explosives had been stored in hospital warehouses.

The message to civilians is clear: those in need of medicine and treatment know that even hospitals are no longer a safe place.

Vita Statkevych is the team’s support psychologist, with long black hair and cold eyes. She is the first one the elderly women meet when she gets off the Doctors Without Borders vehicles. She opens the car doors and takes out two small chairs, places them under the shade of the trees and starts talking to the women, one at a time.

Before they were all suspicious, now they have understood that speaking is the first step in being able to tolerate living in a land that has been made desert by war.

Iryna, 69, says what she can’t get over is that living in a rural area, raising her children and grandchildren in Ozerne, meant she felt part of a community. Her farm was the gathering place for the whole family, her children and her children’s children. Then when the war started they all left, she stayed to cook for the twelve people who still live along the road. She was the only one to leave the shelter to light the fire, first to feed the elderly, then to feed the soldiers as well. Now the sound of blows has ceased or presents itself as an echo in the distance. But she knows that it’s not over and that the temporary silence does not correspond to either peace or the return of the last years of her life as she had hoped for them. She doesn’t need anything, she doesn’t need medicine, she needs to be able to tell someone that she is exhausted and that the darkness of the night has destroyed her nerves.

Doctor Statkevych listens to her, when Iryna tries to hold back her tears in a threadbare handkerchief, she takes her hand and says: «Cry too, you owe it to yourself, you are still taking care of everything, even twelve people are a community, reduced, wounded, but still a community».

Of elderly people waiting for their children to return from the front and can no longer see their grandchildren playing, imagining the future, longing for the light-heartedness that the war has robbed them.